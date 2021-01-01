LISTEN NOW: OUR RADIO SHOWS FROM JANUARY-MARCH 2021 ARE NOW ONLINE

Our radio shows from January through March 2021 are now online. For links to listen plus an index with full list of topics and interviews in each show. Click here or click the "read more" link and scroll down for audio links below the index. (Audio files may take a few moments to load.)
Interviews included Congresswoman Sara Jacobs on the Capitol insurrection and COVID, Erica Pinto, chair of Southern Calif. Indian Healthcare, attorney Scott Gottredson on PFAS lawsuits and contamination at military bases, author Roger Showley, author of San Diego Memories III: A Time of Change – The 1960s and 1970s, and Craig Unger, author of American Kompromat.
The East County Magazine Show airs Mondays and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. Our shows rerun on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. (Note: Due to COVID-19 quarantines, some show dates aired reruns. Original shows are listed below.) Shows also include station IDs and public service announcements.
January 1, 2021
Intro
2020 Year in Review: top stories covered by East County Magazine
Missing: Diane Mattingly, dementia patient, near Julian
COVID Update: UK variant is here, ICUs in San Diego are full, stay-home order extended
Anti-maskers hold “freedom rally” in El Cajon
Palomar nurses hold protest
Padres get two top pitchers
Appointments for Senator and CA Secretary of State
ECM PSA
Newsmaker interview: Erica Pinto, chair of Jamul Indian Village and chair of Southern Calif Indian Healthcare
Snow on Mt Laguna/Descanso
Public News Service national news: Stimulus bill battle in House and more
PNS: Social justice banks
County Fire gets new name
ECM volunteers needed
Green Scene report
January 8, 2021
Intro
Capitol siege: San Diego representatives react; insurgent killed once lived in East County
2021 talk: National news – 25th amendment raised
La Mesa Police Officer Dages faces criminal charge for false report
LMPD officer who injured protester Leslie Furcron won’t be charged
Covered CA: Signup deadline January 31
Relief grants
Crimebeat: Reward for Torresday shooting
Green Scene – dolphin nets
Nursing homes get vaccines
Now you can text 911
January 15, 2021
Intro
Trump peached second time: clips of local House members
Santee’s Houlahan will run for Congress
Supervisors vote for housing for mentally ill and homeless
Santa Ana winds forecast in East County
Calls to expel State Senator Voepel over insurrection remarks
CA National Guard to protect state capitol
2021 talk: Inauguration security concerns, Biden Rescue Plan
January 22, 2021
Intro
COVID vaccines available for seniors
Biden’s first actions as president
2021 talk: Biden cabinet picks,, Keystone XL cancelled, tribes react
El Cajon may oust planning commission Cabrera
Ex-Rep. Randy Duke Cunningham pardoned by Trump
Winter storm warnings in East County
Campo Fire in Rancho San Diego burns homes
Padres pitching aces
Democracy reforms
January 29, 2021
Intro
Stay home order lifted
El Cajon worship protest draws criticism
La Mesa community garden
Missing Borrego man found
Potrero missing man Parkhurst
Hand santizer warning
Palm weevils: county issues warning
Transgender military ban lifted
2021 talk: Biden executive orders, ACA, private prisons on agenda
PNS: Pelosi slams Greene on educational opportunities
Seniors housing shortage in CA
Internet safety tips for teens
February 5, 2021
Intro
Drop in COVID cases
Vaccines at Grossmont Center in La Mesa
Vaccines at CVS and Cal Fire
Supervisors consider legalizing cannabis businesses
Greene Scene: walk to save El Monte Valley, Lakeside; renewable energy overlay
Runner found dead at Mission Trails
Valentine’s Day proposals at Soapy Joe’s
Capitol report: Censure Greene effort
State Park campgrounds reopen including in Cuyamaca and Borrego
Crimebeat: Lakeside shootout, Spring Valley murder, La Mesa assault and more
Volunteers needed at Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine
2021 talk: Greene stripped of committees, impeachment update, Fox News sued, COVID relief plan, student debt resolution
Counseling awards locally
La Mesa-Spring Valley bond oversight
CNS: Monarch butterfly drop is devastating
Human remains found in Santee
CNS: Housing needed for seniors
Verizon small business grants
Sounds of History: Railway museum’s Dick Pennock (rerun)
On the Road: Desert View Tower, Jacumba (rerun)
Palm weevils warning
February 12, 2021
Intro
Newsmaker interview with Congresswoman Sara Jacobs on capitol attack, impeachment, and COVID relief for our region
Green Scene: El Monte land purchase approved by Supervisors
Vaccines soon for teachers and others
Vaccines for police shot down, for now
Dr. Shirley Weber sworn in as Sec. of State for CA; candidates to fill her 79th Assembly seat
Santee clashes with Sup. Fletcher over “racist” remark
State Senator Brian Jones’ porch piracy bill introduced
CNS: Food justice
Public service announcement for county: Love Your Heart month
Helix Water changes meeting times
Sate Park campgrounds back open
Julian fiddling competition (rerun)
February 19, 2021
Intro
Vaccines for those with pre-existing conditions
Vaccine delays
Splay play fountain proposed in El Cajon
Amazon warehouse proposed in El Cajon
Santee-Fletcher dispute
Crimebeat: Spring Valley fatal crash
2021 talk: Wait in Mexico policy – Biden may change, and more national news
CNS: Pediatric dental visits
Bookshelf interview: Roger Showley, author of San Diego Memories III: A Time of Change – The 1960s and 1970s
Ready, Set, Grow: Butterflies and hummingbirds (rerun)
No shows in late Feb. due to our producer/host’s family emergency.
March 5, 2021
Intro
Capitol Report: Equality Act
2021 talk: COVID relief delay, minimum wage increase
Rental relief
Santee fire rating
CNS: lessons from Texas blackout
Imperial Valley crash kills multiple migrants
Lake Jennings photo contest in Lakeside
Backup power for fire stations in East County
Rock Church food drive in El Cajon
Bookshelf interview: Craig Unger, author of American Kompromat
March 12, 2021
Intro
2021 report: Biden sets vaccine goals and more
Capitol report: Biden signs relief bill: what’s in it
Santana High shooting vigil in Santee on 20th anniversary
Mountain lion attacks livestock in Alpine, Carveacre and Descanso
Coyote workshops
CNS: Vaccine equity in CA
Beach warnings
Crimebeat: Spring Valley dispensary shootings
Suspicious death on Bancroft in La Mesa
Food delivery fees: legislation targets
Santee fire dept. rating
Time change reminder
County rent relief
Vaccines for those with pre-existing conditions
CNS: LGBTQ COVID effort
SDG&E dig alert
More snow forecast for local mountains
March 19, 2021
San Diego red tier
Tribal Beat: Haaland confirmed as Sec. of Interior
Jobs Talk: County’s youth environmental corps
CNS: Care for All CA
Foster youths score win for San Pasqual Academy
“Big Toe” musician Mark Gofferey dies
CNS: Equity in distance learning
SDG&E high use rates
PNS: Immigrants’ hopes raised by Congressional efforts, nursing homes can reopen, and more
2021 talk: Vaccine milestones
Asian American hate crimes
CA’s attorney general Becerra confirmed to lead US Health and Human Services, focus on border issues and migrant children
Bookshelf: Interview with author Roger Showley (rerun)
March 26, 2021
COVID outlook improving
Viejas Arena at SDSU opens for vaccines
Reflections on one-year anniversary of pandemic
Green Scene: Star Ranch saved in Campo
People Power: La Mesa Railway Station vandalized, seeks help for repairs
Homeless meals expanded
Camel Camp at Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona
Obit for prominent local grocer Shon Boney
Criebeat: arrest for assaults
2021 talk: Biden holds press conference – infrastructure and vaccines hot topics
Newsmaker interview with Scott Gottredson, attorney on PFAS lawsuits, potential contamination at local military bases including Warner Springs in East County
PNS: Cell phones tied to brain tumors
Jobs talk: County’s youth environmental corps
