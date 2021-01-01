LISTEN NOW: OUR RADIO SHOWS FROM JANUARY-MARCH 2021 ARE NOW ONLINE

Our radio shows from January through March 2021 are now online. For links to listen plus an index with full list of topics and interviews in each show. Click here or click the "read more" link and scroll down for audio links below the index. (Audio files may take a few moments to load.)

Interviews included Congresswoman Sara Jacobs on the Capitol insurrection and COVID, Erica Pinto, chair of Southern Calif. Indian Healthcare, attorney Scott Gottredson on PFAS lawsuits and contamination at military bases, author Roger Showley, author of San Diego Memories III: A Time of Change – The 1960s and 1970s, and Craig Unger, author of American Kompromat.

The East County Magazine Show airs Mondays and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. Our shows rerun on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. (Note: Due to COVID-19 quarantines, some show dates aired reruns. Original shows are listed below.) Shows also include station IDs and public service announcements.

January 1, 2021

Intro

2020 Year in Review: top stories covered by East County Magazine

Missing: Diane Mattingly, dementia patient, near Julian

COVID Update: UK variant is here, ICUs in San Diego are full, stay-home order extended

Anti-maskers hold “freedom rally” in El Cajon

Palomar nurses hold protest

Padres get two top pitchers

Appointments for Senator and CA Secretary of State

ECM PSA

Newsmaker interview: Erica Pinto, chair of Jamul Indian Village and chair of Southern Calif Indian Healthcare

Snow on Mt Laguna/Descanso

Public News Service national news: Stimulus bill battle in House and more

PNS: Social justice banks

County Fire gets new name

ECM volunteers needed

Green Scene report

January 8, 2021

Intro

Capitol siege: San Diego representatives react; insurgent killed once lived in East County

2021 talk: National news – 25th amendment raised

La Mesa Police Officer Dages faces criminal charge for false report

LMPD officer who injured protester Leslie Furcron won’t be charged

Covered CA: Signup deadline January 31

Relief grants

Crimebeat: Reward for Torresday shooting

Green Scene – dolphin nets

Nursing homes get vaccines

Now you can text 911

January 15, 2021

Intro

Trump peached second time: clips of local House members

Santee’s Houlahan will run for Congress

Supervisors vote for housing for mentally ill and homeless

Santa Ana winds forecast in East County

Calls to expel State Senator Voepel over insurrection remarks

CA National Guard to protect state capitol

2021 talk: Inauguration security concerns, Biden Rescue Plan

January 22, 2021

Intro

COVID vaccines available for seniors

Biden’s first actions as president

2021 talk: Biden cabinet picks,, Keystone XL cancelled, tribes react

El Cajon may oust planning commission Cabrera

Ex-Rep. Randy Duke Cunningham pardoned by Trump

Winter storm warnings in East County

Campo Fire in Rancho San Diego burns homes

Padres pitching aces

Democracy reforms

January 29, 2021

Intro

Stay home order lifted

El Cajon worship protest draws criticism

La Mesa community garden

Missing Borrego man found

Potrero missing man Parkhurst

Hand santizer warning

Palm weevils: county issues warning

Transgender military ban lifted

2021 talk: Biden executive orders, ACA, private prisons on agenda

PNS: Pelosi slams Greene on educational opportunities

Seniors housing shortage in CA

Internet safety tips for teens

February 5, 2021

Intro

Drop in COVID cases

Vaccines at Grossmont Center in La Mesa

Vaccines at CVS and Cal Fire

Supervisors consider legalizing cannabis businesses

Greene Scene: walk to save El Monte Valley, Lakeside; renewable energy overlay

Runner found dead at Mission Trails

Valentine’s Day proposals at Soapy Joe’s

Capitol report: Censure Greene effort

State Park campgrounds reopen including in Cuyamaca and Borrego

Crimebeat: Lakeside shootout, Spring Valley murder, La Mesa assault and more

Volunteers needed at Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine

2021 talk: Greene stripped of committees, impeachment update, Fox News sued, COVID relief plan, student debt resolution

Counseling awards locally

La Mesa-Spring Valley bond oversight

CNS: Monarch butterfly drop is devastating

Human remains found in Santee

CNS: Housing needed for seniors

Verizon small business grants

Sounds of History: Railway museum’s Dick Pennock (rerun)

On the Road: Desert View Tower, Jacumba (rerun)

Palm weevils warning

February 12, 2021

Intro

Newsmaker interview with Congresswoman Sara Jacobs on capitol attack, impeachment, and COVID relief for our region

Green Scene: El Monte land purchase approved by Supervisors

Vaccines soon for teachers and others

Vaccines for police shot down, for now

Dr. Shirley Weber sworn in as Sec. of State for CA; candidates to fill her 79th Assembly seat

Santee clashes with Sup. Fletcher over “racist” remark

State Senator Brian Jones’ porch piracy bill introduced

CNS: Food justice

Public service announcement for county: Love Your Heart month

Helix Water changes meeting times

Sate Park campgrounds back open

Julian fiddling competition (rerun)

February 19, 2021

Intro

Vaccines for those with pre-existing conditions

Vaccine delays

Splay play fountain proposed in El Cajon

Amazon warehouse proposed in El Cajon

Santee-Fletcher dispute

Crimebeat: Spring Valley fatal crash

2021 talk: Wait in Mexico policy – Biden may change, and more national news

CNS: Pediatric dental visits

Bookshelf interview: Roger Showley, author of San Diego Memories III: A Time of Change – The 1960s and 1970s

Ready, Set, Grow: Butterflies and hummingbirds (rerun)

No shows in late Feb. due to our producer/host’s family emergency.

March 5, 2021

Intro

Capitol Report: Equality Act

2021 talk: COVID relief delay, minimum wage increase

Rental relief

Santee fire rating

CNS: lessons from Texas blackout

Imperial Valley crash kills multiple migrants

Lake Jennings photo contest in Lakeside

Backup power for fire stations in East County

Rock Church food drive in El Cajon

Bookshelf interview: Craig Unger, author of American Kompromat

March 12, 2021

Intro

2021 report: Biden sets vaccine goals and more

Capitol report: Biden signs relief bill: what’s in it

Santana High shooting vigil in Santee on 20th anniversary

Mountain lion attacks livestock in Alpine, Carveacre and Descanso

Coyote workshops

CNS: Vaccine equity in CA

Beach warnings

Crimebeat: Spring Valley dispensary shootings

Suspicious death on Bancroft in La Mesa

Food delivery fees: legislation targets

Santee fire dept. rating

Time change reminder

County rent relief

Vaccines for those with pre-existing conditions

CNS: LGBTQ COVID effort

SDG&E dig alert

More snow forecast for local mountains

March 19, 2021

San Diego red tier

Tribal Beat: Haaland confirmed as Sec. of Interior

Jobs Talk: County’s youth environmental corps

CNS: Care for All CA

Foster youths score win for San Pasqual Academy

“Big Toe” musician Mark Gofferey dies

CNS: Equity in distance learning

SDG&E high use rates

PNS: Immigrants’ hopes raised by Congressional efforts, nursing homes can reopen, and more

2021 talk: Vaccine milestones

Asian American hate crimes

CA’s attorney general Becerra confirmed to lead US Health and Human Services, focus on border issues and migrant children

Bookshelf: Interview with author Roger Showley (rerun)

March 26, 2021

COVID outlook improving

Viejas Arena at SDSU opens for vaccines

Reflections on one-year anniversary of pandemic

Green Scene: Star Ranch saved in Campo

People Power: La Mesa Railway Station vandalized, seeks help for repairs

Homeless meals expanded

Camel Camp at Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona

Obit for prominent local grocer Shon Boney

Criebeat: arrest for assaults

2021 talk: Biden holds press conference – infrastructure and vaccines hot topics

Newsmaker interview with Scott Gottredson, attorney on PFAS lawsuits, potential contamination at local military bases including Warner Springs in East County

PNS: Cell phones tied to brain tumors

Jobs talk: County’s youth environmental corps