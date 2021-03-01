LISTEN NOW: OUR RADIO SHOWS FROM JANUARY-MAY 2022 ARE NOW ONLINE

Our radio shows from January through May 2022 are now online. For links to listen plus an index with full list of topics and interviews in each show, click here or click the "read more" link and scroll down for audio links below the index. (Audio files may take a few moments to load.)

Highlights included interviews with candidates for Sheriff, opponents fighting to stop the Cottonwood Sand Mine, Joseph Rocha, who is running against Congressman Issa, and an SDSU professor on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We also covered actions by local city councils and supervisors, opening of a new park in Spring Valley, a visit to the Water Conservation Garden, protests over abortion rights and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, top festivals and events, and much more.

The East County Magazine Show airs Mondays and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. Note: The station is currently off air due to transmitter damage, but you can use the TuneIn app to listen to KNSJ online until the damage is repaired. Our shows rerun on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Note: Some shows are reruns; original run dates are listed below. Shows also include station IDs and public service announcements.

Monday. January 3, 2022

COVID updates- Omicron, new medications

Lear jet crash victims in Santee identified

*Newsmaker interviews: Barry Jantz and Elizabeth Urquhart, Stop Cottonwood Sand Mine

MediCal premiums (Calif. News Service/CNS)

Refugee students’ university program (CNS)

Julian fiddle competition (rerun)

Monday, January 10, 2022

Homeless count coming up – volunteers needed

Colleges back to online learning

Sea lion rescued on highway 94

Joseph Rocha runs for State Senate

Surprise medical bills (CNS)

Scammers & Schemers: help for Sullivan Solar customers

KNSJ needs donations due to ice damage to transmitter

Crimebeat: Santee man pushed to death in front of train

Rabbit fever hops across region

2022 Talks (Public News Service/PNS)

Political violence, ACA deadline (PNS national news)

On the Road in Julian

Winter Alerts

Refugee college student aid (CNS)

Friday, January 21, 2022

COVID tests available through USPS

DA warns of fake COVID tests

Sheriff Gore retires. Who’s running?

La Mesa and El Cajon City Council highlights and mask defiance

Shelter exemption hearing

Mortgage relief for CA homeowners

Black History Month – photo showing in Lemon Grover

Education funds in CA budget are highest ever (CNS)

COVID funeral costs reimbursable through FEMA

Child welfare: CA rates poorly (CNS)

Events in San Diego County libraries

East County jail break recalled

Refugee college aid (CNS)

Ready, Set Grow: how to attract butterflies and hummingbirds to your garden

Monday, January 31, 2022

Military sexual harassment

Green Scene: Cottonwood Sand Mine – public voices objections

Crimebeat: Arson arrest

MEHKOs approved for home-based kitchen businesses in county

Capitol Report: Congresswoman Jacobs in Ukraine; voting rights measure fails in Senate

Police and sheriff officer shortage

Lemon law initiative

COVID booster shots save lives

Border Patrol shadow groups: Congressional leaders seek investigation

Cameron Corners water quality alert

Crimebeat: arsonist sentence

Earthquake near Palomar

Yonder Report (PNS): rural issues – COVID tests, farmer storytellers and more

On the Road: Desert View Tower in Jacumba Hot Springs

Winter Olympics without snow and more (PNS)

COVID funeral cost reimbursement

Transmitter damage

Emergency preparedness tips

Friday, February 11, 2022

Jail deaths: Harris seeks data

Renter issues in La Mesa

Mask mandates eased locally

Green Scene: Cell tower radiation harms wildlife, study finds

Pet scanners available at Sheriff stations

Canines and Cupids pet adoption event at Grossmont Center, La Mesa

*Newsmaker interview: Joseph Rocha, 40th State Senate district candidate

PNS news: Superior Court candidates, Mar Lago documents, IRS delays

Low-income CUS student stipend proposed (CNS)

Monday, February 14, 2022

Deaths in Sheriff’s custody: oversight group will now have access to sense

Alpine wind damage

Santee Council picks hotel over library

La Mesa snuffs dispensary’s plans

Alpine Fire concerns

Two restaurants in one location in Santee, but at different hours

Mask mandated lifted for those who are vaccinated

3G is now obsolete (CNS)

Arts spotlight: murals approved in La Mesa

Morris Casuto, ADL founding director in San Diego, dies

Sammers: SDG&E fake callers

Crimbeat: Lakeside brother murder

CNS: Valentine’s climate action

Pet scanners at Sheriff stations

2020 Talks (PNS): Ukraine talks, Canada trucker arrests, VP Harris goes to Germany

Safe internet (CNS)

Wildest jobs: Lakeside rodeo clown (Best of East County rerun)

CNS: Help for low income students

BBQ safety tips

Friday, February 25, 2022

Ukraine War: Special report and local reactions

PNS: Ukraine War updates, sanctions, NATO responds

Child kidnapping in Spring Valley

CNS: MediCal coverage under pandemic to stop

Santee denies gas station to Kalasho

TIP volunteers needed

Snow report

Lakeside’s new Channel Road park

Rape DNA test controversy

Vehicle miles traveled

CNS: Children’s dental health month

CSU chancellor resigns

On the road in Julian

Monday, February 28, 2022

Ukraine War updates, santions, nuclear threats from Russia

Local Ukrainians speak out at rallies in Santee and San Diego

CA lifts school mask mandates, but SD still has high COVID rate

Lemon Grove adjourns in mid-Council meeting after Mayor gavels down outspoken Councilmember

Working families ordinance passes

Blacks have high COVID death rate, low vaccination rate

PNS: Ukraine war, conservative PC convention

Crimebeat: Guilty plea in La Mesa hit and run

Gun storage law considered by county supervisors

CNS: Help line for parents

Ukraine relief funds

TIP volunteers needed – PSA

Yonder Report from PNS: COVID down 75% in rural areas, college funds for rural kids, and ore

Bookshelf (rerun): Interview with Matt Pallamary, Land Without Evil author

Monday, March 7, 2022

Crimebeat: Spring Valley freeway shooting

Lemon Grove may censure Councilmember LeBaron

Capitol Report: Rep. Issa votes against help for veterans harmed by toxins from burn pits

KNSJ transmitter PSA

*Newsmaker: Joseph Rocha, legislative candidate (rerun)

PNS and 2022 Talks: Ukraine immigrants granted protected status, mask mandates lifted, US may ban Russian oil, Russia talks nukes, and more

Friday, March 11, 2022

Gas price relief

Fanita Ranch housing in Santee blocked by judge due to fire danger

Chaldeans sue over redistricting locally

Capitol Report: Postal Service Reform Act

Burn pit bill passes, but Issa votes no

CNS: State drops school mask mandate

County limits contract tracing

PNS: Harris in NATO talks, inflation up, plane mask mandate to be dropped

Local comedian Russ T. Nailz of La Mesa dies

CNS: Register to vote for primary

White supremacy: SPLC report includes local groups

Destination East County: St. Patrick’s Day and spring events locally

Ready, Set, Grow: How to attract hummingbirds and butterflies to your garden

Friday, March 18, 2022

Lemon Grove Council tables censure motion

Crimebeat: Baseball bat assault on El Cajon police officer

Spring Valley: child grabbed by stranger, again

Health: Marijuana and drug interactions

Gas thefts in La Mesa

Gas price bill seeks disclosure on refinery profits

San Diego County gun storage law takes effect

Three new judges appointed in San Diego area

PNS 2022 Talk: Zelensky speaks to Congress; Biden approves weapons to Ukraine

CNS: Latino Advocacy Week

Green Scene: Cell phones and fertility (CNS)

Destination East County: top local festivals and events

Bookshelf: Interview with Diana Lindsey, author of Coast to Cactus (rerun)

Monday, March 21, 2022

Crimebeat: Murder arrest, Spring Valley freeway killing

Supervisors support gas tax suspension

Jail deaths in SD prompts legislature to introduce Saving Lives in Custody Act

*Newsmaker interview: Dave Myers, Sheriff candidate

Register to vote

Destination East County: top local festivals and events

Monday, March 28, 2022

Attorney Briggs sues Lemon Grove over failure to turnover public records

Grocery strike looms

Crimebeat: Bail bondsman shot in El Cajon

Santee plane crash was accidental, medical examiner finds

Housing discrimination: how to get help

Santee invokes eminent domain

Senior gleaners PSA

People Power: Campo Farm Animal Rescues

PNS: Biden says Putin should not be in power, Justice Thomas controversies, Ukraine refugees, AARP seeks reduction in prescription costs, and more national news

Centennial Spirits: Original radio drama commemorating La Mesa’s centennial (rerun)

Friday, April 1, 2022

Lemon Grove recreation center may reopen

Santee brush fire

County to get night-flying helicopter

Inmate charged wit murder of cellmate

Interim sheriff named

San Diego to welcome Ukrainian refugees

Parkway Plaza goes dog friendly (mall in El Cajon)

People Power: San Diego Humane Society president goes to Ukraine to help pets

CNS: School funding bill

Grocery store strike looms

2020 Talks (PNS): oil reserves, Supreme Court ethics, and more national stories

Crimebeat: Bail bondsman shot

CNS: Healthcare coalition: Care4All bills

Fair housing PSA

Wildest jobs: Lakeside rodeo clown(rerun)

Campo Stone Store

Friday, April 8, 2022

La Mesa Chase Bank arsonist sentenced for fire during riot

Disgraced ex-Rep Hunter and wife fined by FEC

Green Scene: Library has state parks passes; State reacts to new climate change report

Crimebeat: Prisoner escaped from Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa

Easter candy recalled

Arab-American history month events at Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges, El Cajon

Oasis opens tech tank for seniors in La Mesa

Medicare COVID tests: PSA from US Health and Human Services

CNS: CA Community colleges seek more students after losses during COVD

Potrero:boil water order issued

Lemon Grove rec program

CA Senator Jones’ SAFE ACT stalls, sought to protect communities from sexually violent predator placements

CNS: Ukraine charity scams

PNS: Ketanji Brown-Jackson confirmed to Sup. Court, United Nations kicks Russia off human rights commission

Sounds of History: Dick Pennock, Pacific Southwest Railway Museum (Rerun)

People Power: Campo Farm Animal Rescue

Senior Gleaners PSA

Wildfire prevention tips

Friday, April 15, 2022

Casa de Oro revitalization in Spring Valley

Missing woman seen in La Mesa and Lemon Grove

Jobs talk: Grocery settlement prevents strike

Earth Day in County Parks

Crimebeat: Officer shootings: investigations will now be done by outside dept for all local cities and county; El Cajon Police vehicle carjacked; kidnapped girl safe

Title 42 changes impacts migrants at border

Mortgage relief

Norovirus in oysters: Health warning

Monarch butterflies

Library hours expand

COVID antibodies test

*Newsmaker: Kelly Martinez, Undersheriff and candidate for Sheriff

PNS: Russia nuclear threats, interest rates rise

Oasis opens tech tank for seniors in La Mesa

Monday, April 18, 2022 (note: This show aired for 2 weeks due to editor’s vacation)

Fanita Ranch: Judge tells Santee Council to undo approval

Health: 2nd local teen dies of COVID

Green Scene; Butterfly event in Allpine

Casa de Oro revitalization plans

People Power: Lemon Grove trash pickup organized by Joshua Klein

Major’s Diner in Pine Valley needs help

Title 42 impacts migrants at border

CNS: Best and worst produce

County library hours expand

Crimebeat: Officer shootings – new procedures for investigations

On the Road: Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College

Green Scene: NextEra eagle settlement for eagles killed by wind turbines

Animal Tales: Interview with wildlife photographer Roy Toft (rerun)

Monday, May 2

Lemon Grove Councilmember LeBaron arrested for domestic abuse

Grossmont-Cuyamaca community college district considers student housing

CNS: Back pain tied to working remotely

DUI program

CNS: Vote by mail increased equity

Advanced Water Purification project costs rise

CNS: Hunger in undocumented Californians

Rattlesnake safety

People Power: Lemon Grove trash pickup organized by Joshua Klein

Yonder Report: meat labels, women farmers, and other rural issues

*Newsmaker interview with Victoria Ivanova, SDSU prof. re Ukraine-Russia war

PNS 2022 talks: Speaker Pelosi in Ukraine, May Day workers rights

Wildfire tips

Monday, May 9, 2022

County Democratic Chair accused of assault

Trevon Martin remembered in Lemon Grove with crosswalk where he died

People Power: Warrior Moms’ drive

Homeless arrest of serial thief in El Cajon raises concerns

TEMI robot at East County Chamber of Commerce greets visitors

Grossmont College holds refugee job fair

Border Patrol dissolves shadow teams

*Newsmaker interview with John Temmerling, candidate for Sheriff

Monday, May 16, 2022

*Newsmaker interview with Stephen Houlahan, 48th Congressional district candidate

Hospital ratings locally

La Mesa Councilmember Lothian’s plan to send homeless to Campo shot down

Crimebeat; El Cajon tobacco stings

CNS: Mental Health Month

Monday, May 23, 2022

Homelessness up 540% locally

Deceptive ads target Meyers in Sheriff race

Peanut butter recall

CNS: Social media protections for kids

Green Scene: Ildica Park opens in Spring Valley

Crimebeat; El Cajon murder, Spring Valley murder case solved

2020 Talks from PNS: National stories including baby formula shortage, monkeypox, world food crisis, and immigration issues

Grilling safety tips

Bookshelf (rerun): Interview with Roger Showley, author, retired journalist and historian on his book series, San Diego Memories

Monday, May 30, 2022

Uvalde school massacre (PNS)

Local representatives react to Uvalde shooting

COVID: San Diego back on CDC’s medium risk list

Abortion rights protest in El Cajon after Sup. Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Mt. Laguna gets a fire station

San Diego Bishop McElroy named a cardinal

Jones’ offroad vehicle bill advances in legislature

Grossmont and Cuyamaca Community College graduations go live again: profiles of commencement speakers

Ukrainian refugee in San Diego reunites with dog

Memorial Day events

PNS: Veterans ask for action on climate change

El Cajon homelessness up 540%

Green Scene: Ildica Park opens in Spring Valley

World otter day

On the Road: Desert View Tower, Jacumba

CNS: Plastic mailer ban bill in CA Legislature





