LISTEN NOW: OUR RADIO SHOWS FOR SEPT. THROUGH DEC. 2021 ARE NOW ONLINE

September 6, 2021
Green Scene: Supervisors support Community Choice Energy
Cleveland National Forest closed due to fire danger
Supervisors’ medical misinformation resolution
Fire-smoke impacts indoor air quality
Crimebeat: freeway shootings on highways 94 and 805
Valhalla High School knee-on-neck incident
CNS: Student loan reforms
Earthquake warning app available
Bear cubs at Ramona Wildlife Center
Nursing shortage
Supervisors vote on power shutoff mitigation
Fire safety tips
Wildest jobs: Lakeside Rodeo clown (rerun)
September 20, 2021
Wind turbine collapse in Ocotillo
2021 Talks: Drone strike apology, jobs rally, help for local health students
Newsmaker interview: Steven Prusky, Rescue Task Force, on dire situation in Afghanistan
Public News Service (PNS): national stories – Haitian migrants, Texas abortion law, etc.
Cleveland National Forest closure due to fire danger
Wildfire preparedness tips
Calif. News Service; laptops for older Americans
October 4, 2021
Housing laws SB 9 and SB 10: How they impact San Diego County
Capitol Report: Sara Jacobs votes against Defense Bill
Hate crimes in East County
Julian News publisher dies
Sec. of State Shirley Weber speech in Jamul at ECM’s Community Champions Awards
Newsmaker interview: State Senator Brian Jones on his legislation, wildfires, homeless and drought
October 11, 2021
Santee plane crash
Christian Youth Theater sex abuse arrests
Local Govt. Report: La Mesa, El Cajon and Santee agenda items
Women’s March for reproductive rights includes tribal speaker, local State Senator
Supervisors approve help for Afghan refugees
Crimebeat: Supervisors block placement of sexually violent predators
CNS: Student loan forgiveness
Tribal Beat: Kumeyaay mural added in Ramona
PNS: Indigenous People’s Day and more
Rose Schindler, Holocaust survivor, to speak at WILL lunch
Housing bills
Halloween: ghost stories in East County
October 22, 2021
School walkout over vaccine mandates
Newsmaker interview: Dr. Mark Sawyer, Rady Children’s Hospital, on COVID and vaccines for kids
COVID is top killer of police officers
Salmonella onions
Aztecs for Life blood drive
School meals for religious students’ beliefs
Drought: San Diego has enough water, but state issues drought order
Tribal beat: lithium mine protests by tribal members
Sports: High school sports now on TV
2021 talks; Bannon in contempt, Trump social media platform, Biden migrant deportations
CNS: Actions on PFAs, forever chemicals
October 25, 2021
Booster shots approved for COVID
Newsmaker interview: Dr. William Tseng, Kaiser, on COVID and children
Supervisor Anderson in controversy with CAIR
Destination East County: Fall festivities
Bighorn water drops
Lemon Grove joins Tree City USA
Halloween pet tips
Health alert: onions with salmonella
Aztecs for Life blood drive
High school sports on TV soon
October 29, 2021
School board threats
Flu shots available
COVID pregnancy complications
People Power: Flood rescue
Newsmaker interview: Rick Hall, El Cajon Historical Society
Ghost stories from East County
November 5, 2021
Laura Lothian wins La Mesa Council special election
Golden State stimulus checks
Supervisors end cannabis dispensary sunset law
Capitol Report: Build Back Better Act, childcare, and more
Shelters for homeless in unincorporated areas
Scammers: Sullivan Solar’s shady deals, closure
Snail invaders at Lake Murray
PNS Yonder Report: Rural COVID, agri therapy, veterans, rural monsters
Newsmaker interview: Supervisor Jim Desmond on mileage tax
Winter alerts
November 8, 2021
Capitol Report: Infrastructure bill passes
Doctors debunk COVID myths
Border Patrol shadow teams draw criticism from local groups
Cannabis dispensaries’ sunset clause repealed by Supervisors
Burn ban lifted by Cal Fire in our area
Fast food strike
Need healthcare? Affordable Care Act open enrollment
Lemon Grove food drive
Green Scene: CA leaders at Glasgow conference
PNS: Covid in kids, vaccines, border reopens
Grossmont College wins award for transfers
Supervisors approve homeless shelters for unincorporated areas
Scammers: Sullivan Solar’s shady deals, closure
Destination East County: top festivals and events
Veterans’ Day events in East County
U.S. Military Salute to Armed Forces
November 15, 2021
Afghan refugees in East County: special report
Jamul Casino helps deported veterans
Santee Veterans’ memorial
Crimebeat: Trolley Slasher sought
Guns for gift cards in La mesa
Supervisors limit public speaking after abusive comments target health director
Redistricting divides East County
Need healthcare? ACA open enrollment
PSA: Senior pet adoption month
PNS: Climate summit highlights and more
Humanitarian parole denied
Lemon Grove food drive
COVID myths debunked
Holiday trivia
November 20, 2021
Infrastructure bill signed – what could it mean for East County?
Build Back Better Act passes house, local members issue statements
Ramona school threat
Coyote rescue
Newsmaker: Joel Anderson on efforts to expand parks
Bookshelf (rerun): Interview with author Steven McGinti, author of The Dive, book on world’s deepest submarine rescue including San Diego rescuer
November 27, 2021
PNS: New COVID variant Omicron, travel restrictions, Biden infrastructure bill, and more
Thanksgiving outages across East County
Congresswoman Jacobs visits troops in Korea for Thanksgiving
La Mesa child killed in Skyline shooting
Christmas tree tips
CNS: Monarch butterflies rebound
Spring Valley homes burn in fire
Mike Hancock, radio DJ, found dead
Bookshelf (rerun): interview with Bill Swank, author of a book on baseball and Santa
Destination East County: holiday festivals and events
Pet holiday safety tips
December 3, 2021
Omicron in California
Mileage tax: SANDAG leaders back off after protests
SDSU and Sycuan partner on new Aztecs stadium
Chabad Hanukkah event in El Cajon
Calif. Ammo ban upheld by court
CNS: Labor strikes increase in CA and U S
PNS national news: Flights cancelled; Congressional shutdown avoided
Yonder Report: Rural poverty, federal funds, and abortion court case
Gloria’s Vivaldi – San Diego Festival Chorus and Orchestra
12/10/2020
Heavy rains forecast; sandbags offered by County
Chaldeans rally against redistricting plan
CNS: Civil rights leaders seek equity in redistricting
Fentanyl deaths up 900% in county
Green Scene: Ocotillo Wind offline for three months
CNS: blue carbon ecosystems
Omicron in San Diego County
CNS: Cities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
DeAnza expedition; Christmas Eve in East County
PNS: national news: executive privilege limits sought, Bob Dole dies
Pearl Harbor attack recalled: Interview (rerun) with Dr. Ken Hanson
Pet holiday safety tips
Acapulco memories shared by ECM reporter Nadin Abbott
U.S Army Band’s Country Christmas
Kids Choir: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
12/18/2021
New supervisorial districts approved
La Mesa accountability questions after Chase arsonist gets probation, Officer Dages acquitted
Calif. issues new mask mandate
Lemon Grove Council clashes after alcohol permit hearing
PNS – national news: Lead pipes, voting rights, Violence Against Women Act, China import ban
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in East County
Holiday trivia
DeAnza Christmas Eve in East County
Interview (rerun) with Don Harrison, author of books on Jewish stories in our region
