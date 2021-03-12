LISTEN NOW: OUR RADIO SHOWS FOR SEPT. THROUGH DEC. 2021 ARE NOW ONLINE

Our radio shows from September through December 2021 are now online. For links to listen plus an index with full list of topics and interviews in each show, click here or click the "read more" link and scroll down for audio links below the index. (Audio files may take a few moments to load.)

Highlights included interviews with Steven Prusky of Rescue Task Force on the situation in Afghanistan, Dr. Mark Sawyer of Rady Chidren’s Hospital and Dr. William Tseng of Kaiser Permanente on COVID abd vaccines for kids, Supervisors Jim Desmond on the mileage tax and Joel Anderson on expanding parks access, State Senator Brian Jones on his legislation, and Rick Hall from the El Cajon Historical Society. We also aired a speech by Secretary of State Shirley Weber delivered during our Community Champions Awards and covered many top news stories locally.

The East County Magazine Show airs Mondays and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. Our shows rerun on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. (Note: Due to COVID-19, some show dates aired reruns. Original shows are listed below.) Shows also include station IDs and public service announcements.

September 6, 2021

Intro

Green Scene: Supervisors support Community Choice Energy

Cleveland National Forest closed due to fire danger

Supervisors’ medical misinformation resolution

Fire-smoke impacts indoor air quality

Crimebeat: freeway shootings on highways 94 and 805

Valhalla High School knee-on-neck incident

CNS: Student loan reforms

Earthquake warning app available

Bear cubs at Ramona Wildlife Center

Nursing shortage

Supervisors vote on power shutoff mitigation

Fire safety tips

Wildest jobs: Lakeside Rodeo clown (rerun)

September 20, 2021

Intro

Wind turbine collapse in Ocotillo

2021 Talks: Drone strike apology, jobs rally, help for local health students

Newsmaker interview: Steven Prusky, Rescue Task Force, on dire situation in Afghanistan

Public News Service (PNS): national stories – Haitian migrants, Texas abortion law, etc.

Cleveland National Forest closure due to fire danger

Wildfire preparedness tips

Calif. News Service; laptops for older Americans

October 4, 2021

Intro

Housing laws SB 9 and SB 10: How they impact San Diego County

Capitol Report: Sara Jacobs votes against Defense Bill

Hate crimes in East County

Julian News publisher dies

Sec. of State Shirley Weber speech in Jamul at ECM’s Community Champions Awards

Newsmaker interview: State Senator Brian Jones on his legislation, wildfires, homeless and drought

October 11, 2021

Intro

Santee plane crash

Christian Youth Theater sex abuse arrests

Local Govt. Report: La Mesa, El Cajon and Santee agenda items

Women’s March for reproductive rights includes tribal speaker, local State Senator

Supervisors approve help for Afghan refugees

Crimebeat: Supervisors block placement of sexually violent predators

CNS: Student loan forgiveness

Tribal Beat: Kumeyaay mural added in Ramona

PNS: Indigenous People’s Day and more

Rose Schindler, Holocaust survivor, to speak at WILL lunch

Housing bills

Halloween: ghost stories in East County

October 22, 2021

School walkout over vaccine mandates

Newsmaker interview: Dr. Mark Sawyer, Rady Children’s Hospital, on COVID and vaccines for kids

COVID is top killer of police officers

Salmonella onions

Aztecs for Life blood drive

School meals for religious students’ beliefs

Drought: San Diego has enough water, but state issues drought order

Tribal beat: lithium mine protests by tribal members

Sports: High school sports now on TV

2021 talks; Bannon in contempt, Trump social media platform, Biden migrant deportations

CNS: Actions on PFAs, forever chemicals

October 25, 2021

Intro

Booster shots approved for COVID

Newsmaker interview: Dr. William Tseng, Kaiser, on COVID and children

Supervisor Anderson in controversy with CAIR

Destination East County: Fall festivities

Bighorn water drops

Lemon Grove joins Tree City USA

Halloween pet tips

Health alert: onions with salmonella

Aztecs for Life blood drive

High school sports on TV soon

October 29, 2021

Intro

School board threats

Flu shots available

COVID pregnancy complications

People Power: Flood rescue

Newsmaker interview: Rick Hall, El Cajon Historical Society

Ghost stories from East County

November 5, 2021

Intro

Laura Lothian wins La Mesa Council special election

Golden State stimulus checks

Supervisors end cannabis dispensary sunset law

Capitol Report: Build Back Better Act, childcare, and more

Shelters for homeless in unincorporated areas

Scammers: Sullivan Solar’s shady deals, closure

Snail invaders at Lake Murray

PNS Yonder Report: Rural COVID, agri therapy, veterans, rural monsters

Newsmaker interview: Supervisor Jim Desmond on mileage tax

Winter alerts

November 8, 2021

Intro

Capitol Report: Infrastructure bill passes

Doctors debunk COVID myths

Border Patrol shadow teams draw criticism from local groups

Cannabis dispensaries’ sunset clause repealed by Supervisors

Burn ban lifted by Cal Fire in our area

Fast food strike

Need healthcare? Affordable Care Act open enrollment

Lemon Grove food drive

Green Scene: CA leaders at Glasgow conference

PNS: Covid in kids, vaccines, border reopens

Grossmont College wins award for transfers

Supervisors approve homeless shelters for unincorporated areas

Scammers: Sullivan Solar’s shady deals, closure

Destination East County: top festivals and events

Veterans’ Day events in East County

U.S. Military Salute to Armed Forces

November 15, 2021

Intro

Afghan refugees in East County: special report

Jamul Casino helps deported veterans

Santee Veterans’ memorial

Crimebeat: Trolley Slasher sought

Guns for gift cards in La mesa

Supervisors limit public speaking after abusive comments target health director

Redistricting divides East County

Need healthcare? ACA open enrollment

PSA: Senior pet adoption month

PNS: Climate summit highlights and more

Humanitarian parole denied

Lemon Grove food drive

COVID myths debunked

Holiday trivia

November 20, 2021

Intro

Infrastructure bill signed – what could it mean for East County?

Build Back Better Act passes house, local members issue statements

Ramona school threat

Coyote rescue

Newsmaker: Joel Anderson on efforts to expand parks

Bookshelf (rerun): Interview with author Steven McGinti, author of The Dive, book on world’s deepest submarine rescue including San Diego rescuer

November 27, 2021

Intro

PNS: New COVID variant Omicron, travel restrictions, Biden infrastructure bill, and more

Thanksgiving outages across East County

Congresswoman Jacobs visits troops in Korea for Thanksgiving

La Mesa child killed in Skyline shooting

Christmas tree tips

CNS: Monarch butterflies rebound

Spring Valley homes burn in fire

Mike Hancock, radio DJ, found dead

Bookshelf (rerun): interview with Bill Swank, author of a book on baseball and Santa

Destination East County: holiday festivals and events

Pet holiday safety tips

December 3, 2021

Intro

Omicron in California

Mileage tax: SANDAG leaders back off after protests

SDSU and Sycuan partner on new Aztecs stadium

Chabad Hanukkah event in El Cajon

Calif. Ammo ban upheld by court

CNS: Labor strikes increase in CA and U S

PNS national news: Flights cancelled; Congressional shutdown avoided

Yonder Report: Rural poverty, federal funds, and abortion court case

Gloria’s Vivaldi – San Diego Festival Chorus and Orchestra

12/10/2020

Heavy rains forecast; sandbags offered by County

Chaldeans rally against redistricting plan

CNS: Civil rights leaders seek equity in redistricting

Fentanyl deaths up 900% in county

Green Scene: Ocotillo Wind offline for three months

CNS: blue carbon ecosystems

Omicron in San Diego County

CNS: Cities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

DeAnza expedition; Christmas Eve in East County

PNS: national news: executive privilege limits sought, Bob Dole dies

Pearl Harbor attack recalled: Interview (rerun) with Dr. Ken Hanson

Pet holiday safety tips

Acapulco memories shared by ECM reporter Nadin Abbott

U.S Army Band’s Country Christmas

Kids Choir: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

12/18/2021

Intro

New supervisorial districts approved

La Mesa accountability questions after Chase arsonist gets probation, Officer Dages acquitted

Calif. issues new mask mandate

Lemon Grove Council clashes after alcohol permit hearing

PNS – national news: Lead pipes, voting rights, Violence Against Women Act, China import ban

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in East County

Holiday trivia

DeAnza Christmas Eve in East County

Interview (rerun) with Don Harrison, author of books on Jewish stories in our region





