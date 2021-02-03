LMSV LAUNCHES SCHOOL BOND OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE, SEEKS MEMBERS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Creative Commons by SA-NC via Bing

February 3, 2021 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa-Spring Valley School District is establishing a Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee, as required by state law. The application form is available here and must be submitted by Feb. 19.

Last November, voters overwhelmingly supported the passage of Measure V, a $136 million construction bond intended to modernize and repair our aging schools, improve and expand student and campus security measures, and upgrade instructional technology to support 21st-century teaching and learning. We are deeply grateful for the community’s trust and confidence in us, and for voting to support LMSV schools.

The Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee will be responsible to:

Inform the public concerning the District's expenditure of bond proceeds of Measure V

Review expenditure reports produced by the District to ensure Measure V bond proceeds were expended only for the purposes outlined in Measure V

Present to the Board of Education in public session, an annual written report outlining their activities and conclusions regarding the expenditure of bond proceeds of Measure V

“I would like to invite interested parents and community members to be a part of this important committee and help report the progress of the program to the public,” says Superintendent David Feliciano.

If you have any questions about the process, please contact the district’s Measure V Communications and Outreach Coordinator, Ursula Leimbach, at ursula.leimbach@lmsvsd.net.