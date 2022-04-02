By J.W. August, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo by Robert Gehr

April 3, 2022 (San Diego) - For editors and reporters, access to the police scanner is a critical — and immediate — news source when covering breaking news, be it a massive fire raging through a community or rescue workers trying find a child swept away in a creek.

That access is being threatened in California now that dozens of law enforcement agencies, including the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, have made the decision to fully encrypt their communications, based on a directive from the agency whose statewide computer network provides criminal histories, driver records and other public safety information.

For 80 years, the information transmitted via the scanners has increased transparency and accountability of police agencies for both the public and the media.

The California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System opened the door to this move to encrypt communications in late 2020 when it said police agencies have to protect “identifying information” during transmission. But the agencies that are shutting down access are shutting everything down, not just the “identifying information” that the directive called for.

The California News Publishers Association has said that “some law enforcement agencies have used this as a justification to encrypt all radio transmissions, cutting off necessary transparency.”

This in turn has led to pushback from media organizations and the introduction of Senate Bill 1000 , known as the Public’s Right to the Police Radio Communications Act. Sen. Josh Becker, a Democrat from San Mateo, said he introduced the bill because “now is not the time to reduce public access to police activity.”

“Access to information regarding police activity is not an ‘operational change’ that should be taken without input from the public, the media, or city, county and state elected officials,” said Becker.

He said passage of his bill is critical to restore the public’s ability to listen to law enforcement scanners. If approved, the legislation would allow media and public access, starting Jan. 1, 2023, to police communications as long as it does not reveal undercover operations or include confidential information.

Local media representatives are united in their opposition to the encrypted communications and support for Becker’s legislation.