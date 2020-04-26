LOCAL RANCHERS AND FARMERS GROW NEW BUSINESS MODELS DURING PANDEMIC

By Miriam Raftery

April 26, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – “Zoom our Zoo is an online, real-time animal show tailored for your audience,” a message at the Oasis Camel Dairy website reads.

Owners of the Ramona-based family business face high costs to feed and care for their camels, exotic performing birds, racing turkeys and other animals without public events during the COVID-19 pandemic. So now they are offering interactive programs online to liven up corporate events or entertain kids with virtual birthday parties featuring “camel capers and parrot pranks” through Zoom – for a fee.

The owners,Gil and Nancy Riegler, have given employees time off and are taking care of all animals themselves. Nancy Riegler, in a message on the camel dairy’s answering machine, says the Zoom Our Zoo parties are “really fun. People ask questions…It’s a great breakup from quarantine.”

You can also buy camel milk soaps, lotions and other products – including some scented with frankincense and myrrh, online at https://www.CamelDairy.com.

The Rieglers, like many agricultural businesses in San Diego County, normally rely heavily on agritourism with open houses, onsite product sales and special events such as Pomegranate Days and Watermelon Days. But with a mandatory shut-down order in place for non-essential businesses and the public ordered by health officials to stay home for weeks and maybe months, local farmers, ranchers and nurseries are experimenting with new ways to remain viable.

Some found opportunity amid the chaos.

When grocery stores ran out of staples such as eggs and consumers flocked to avoid crowded markets, Frank Hilliker, owner of Hilliker’s Ranch Fresh Eggs in Lakeside, touted drive-up service to buy his farm-fresh white or brown eggs, local honey, and jam in flavors ranging from “tripleberry” and strawberry rhubarb to passion fruit, pineapple and guava. He also sells baking items including flour, sugar, butter and yeast. flour, sugar, butter and yeast.

“We’re so EGGCITED that now we’re all JAMMING,” Hilliker posted on Facebook.

He’s seen a steady stream of vehicles (photo, right) lining up to pickup his products.. Sales are cash only, “no Venmo, PayPal, debit, credit, Monopoly Money, checks, Smackaros, Clams, CHICKEN SCRATCH or cash substitute,” the site makes clear. The San Diego Union-Tribune interviewed customers, including one who vowed not to buy store-bought eggs again after discovering the better taste of farm-fresh eggs.

Hilliker’s Ranch Fresh Eggs is located at 11329 El Nopal in Lakeside. You can view items available on his Facebook page, order by calling (619)448-3683 and pickup from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. daily.

Despite a brisk drive-up business, Hilliker told ECM his business is struggling due to loss of wholesale business to restaurants. “No food service business is killing us,” he says.

Several local alpaca farms that normally rely on events are selling alpaca wool products Several local alpaca farms that normally rely on events are selling alpaca wool products online. La Dolce Vita Alpacas in Ramona offers handmade alpaca wool rugs, capes, blankets and yarn for sale on its website at http://ldvalpacas.com/LDVA/Welcome.html.

Atlas Alpacas in Descanso has teamed up with Alpacas of San Diego to offer goods through an online store at https://www.atlasalpacas.com/ranch-store . Their store includes apparel and home accessories, gifts and home accents, yarn, fleece and fiber. Who wouldn’t love an alpaca fleece teddy bear or alpaca fuzzball keychain in today’s stressful times?

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures relies heavily on special events during normal times but is still selling agricultural items for pickup. “It’s lilac season right now!” The farms Facebook page states. Lilac bouquets can be purchased online at https://www.fortcross.com/julian-lilacs to assure availability. ATM/credit cards only, no cash.

To help spread the word, the owners of Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures are also hosting weekly contests with drawings each Sunday for $20 gift certificates and $100 grand prize at season's end. The latest photo contest encourages people to take a photo of your lilac bouquet purchased at the farm and post on your Facebook page with hashtag #FORTCROSSLILACS. Creative, humor and artistic touches are encouraged.

Other items currently for sale include potted lilacs, raspberry plants, vegetable starters, poplar, maple, pear, cedar and Jerusalem pine trees, manzanitas and some succulents. Call ahead and get more details at https://www.fortcross.com/.