LOCAL FARMS OFFER FRESH MEATS, EGGS, FRUITS, VEGGIES AND MORE DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR – OR PICKUP CURBSIDE

By Miriam Raftery

Photos: Creative commons via Bing

April 5, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) - If you’re looking to avoid grocery store lines and support local farmers while enjoying fresh, locally grown foods, there are now dozens of local farms and ranches eager to meet your needs. The San Diego Sustainable Living Institute has a website listing dozens of local farms, including locations, that provide curbside service,shipping, and/or delivery during the COVID-19 shutdown. View their site here: https://www.sdsustainable.org/san-diego-farms

You can even have fresh fish delivered to your doorstep, as well as specialty items such as microgreens, pasture-raised beef, fresh fruits and veggies, herbs, olive oil, wine and more. This list includes several farms and ranches in East County, though many will deliver countywide.

The San Diego Farm Bureau also has a directory of San Diego County farmers and ranchers that are selling their products directly to consumers.

To purchase products, please coordinate directly with the farm via the information provided by clicking on the name of each farm, since inventory may change on a daily basis. The products range from fruits and vegetables to eggs, beef, poultry, honey and more.

To view the Farm Bureau’s directory of local farms selling directly to the public, click here: https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/support-san-diego-farms/. To add your Farm to this list, email katie@sdfarmbureau.org.