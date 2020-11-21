MAKE THE HOLIDAY BRIGHTER FOR HOMEBOUND LA MESA SENIORS

East County News Service

November 21, 2020 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce is seeking donated items to brighten the holidays for 24 homebound seniors in La Mesa. All items must be received by Friday, November 27, 2020, to be included in the senior gift bags and baskets.

All of the gifts are wrapped and placed in decorative baskets, so that our seniors receive these gifts with a festive flair.

Suggested items to purchase or donate

Donate items from your pantry, and be sure to double check the expiration date. Canned soups, canned vegetables, canned fruits, crackers, pasta, marinara, macaroni & cheese, instant cereals are welcome. IOther items needed include bars of soap, tubes of toothpaste, tissues, bottles of hand soaps, hand sanitizer, socks, pens and pads of paper. Gift cards in any denomination from the following locations: Walmart, Target, or any grocery store are also appreciated.

“If you have another item you believe will put a smile on their faces, by all means drop them off! We want to make this a memorable holiday for our home bound seniors again this year,” says Mary England, Chamber president.

Drop items off to Fran Smith at the La Mesa Chamber’s office at 8080 La Mesa Blvd., Suite 214, La Mesa, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The office is upstairs and canned items and other donations can be heavy and bulky, so you can contact Mary England at (619) 251-7730 and she can arrange to meet you to pick up your items.

The Chamber thanks AMR medical response for its generous sponsorship this year.

For more information, visit https://lamesachamber.net/senior-holiday-project/.