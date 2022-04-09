MAKE A SPLASH: APRIL 18 MEETING TO BRING TWO SWIMMING POOLS AND A CLUBHOUSE TO JACUMBA

By Miriam Raftery

April 9, 2022 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – Jacumba is known for its hot springs. But now the Jacumba Community Service District wants to build two swimming pools and a clubhouse at a community park for residents and guests to stay cool on those sweltering hot days. The community is urged to attend a meeting April 18 at 6 p.m. in the Highland Senior Citizens Center to show support for this proposal.

According to the event flyer, a major use permit has already been approved.

“Support this project for our community!” the flyer states. “Come to the Benefits meeting…Learn what is available on our JCSD major use merit that was NOT mentioned on the recent survey.”

For more information, call Bernice Bachmeier at 619 253-8117.

See full flyer below.