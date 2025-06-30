MAN ARRESTED FOR SETTING TRASHCAN FIRE IN SANTEE

East County News Service

June 30, 2025 (Santee) -- Sheriff's Deputies and Santee Fire personnel responded to a report of a fire near the Walmart on Town Center Parkway in Santee around 6:32 p.m. on June 28. As deputies were driving to the location, a second witness called Sheriff's Dispatch and reported they watched a man set fire to contents of a trashcan just outside the Walmart parking lot.

Deputies arrived on scene and detained the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Ryan Crist, says Lieutenant Thomas Fletcher.

Santee Fire personnel arrived and quickly extinguished the fire. There was no serious property damage at the scene other than the scorching of a trashcan.

Crist was positively identified by witnesses as the person who started the fire. He was subsequently arrested for arson and booked into custody at San Diego Central Jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000.