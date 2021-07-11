MARRON VALLEY FIRE NEAR DULZURA BRIEFLY THREATENED POWERLINES AND HOMES

By Miriam Raftery

Photos via Cal Fire

July 11, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – The #MarronFire, which began last night along marron Valley Road south of the South Bay Rod & Gun Club in Dulzura, burned approximately 52 acres overnight. The blaze briefly threatened homes and high voltage power lines, however this morning, Cal Fire reports the fire is 40% contained.

Evacuation was ordered for all residents on Bee Canyon Road and Little Tecate Road. A temporary evacuation point was set up at Steele Canyon High School. The evacuation orders have now been lifted and the temporary evacuation point closed.

Firefighters will remain on scene today mopping up and constructing containment lines.