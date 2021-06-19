By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

June 19, 2021 (San Diego) - Yes! Now you can even get fries with that COVID-19 vaccination — at eight McDonald’s restaurants in San Diego County.

To help make it easier for people to get vaccinated, local McDonald’s franchises and the County of San Diego are teaming up to offer free shots at special one-day events starting Monday, June 21 at eight McDonald’s restaurants in Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido, National City, Oceanside, Ramona, San Diego and Vista.

To thank them for doing their part in building protection against the virus, everyone who receives a free shot will also get a coupon for one free McDonald’s menu item. Maybe a Big Mac? An Egg McMuffin? Or yes, even McDonald’s french fries!

In addition, everyone who receives a vaccination at the McDonald’s events will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a free pair of San Diego Padre tickets!

The one-day, pop-up clinics are open to the public, McDonald’s employees and their family members. No appointments are necessary, walk-ups are welcome. If you’d prefer to make an appointment, some of the sites are offering pre-registration.

The local McDonald’s events are just one of several incentive events the County and local businesses have created to make it easier — and more fun — to get vaccinated. McDonald’s is also working with the state of California to offer the vaccination incentives at more than 70 franchises statewide, including the eight San Diego restaurants.

The times, dates, locations and vaccines available at the local McDonald’s pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are:

Ramona McDonald’s: 1550 Main St., Ramona, CA 92065

June 21: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

Vista McDonald’s: 827 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92083

June 21: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., ; Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

El Cajon McDonald’s: 281 N. 2nd Street, El Cajon, CA 92021

June 22: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

Oceanside McDonald’s: 1701 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054

June 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer

San Diego McDonald’s: 2320 Roll Drive, San Diego CA 92154

June 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer

Escondido McDonald’s: 340 W Mission Ave, Escondido CA 92025

June 24: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

National City McDonald’s: 2140 Plaza Blvd., National City CA 92050

June 24: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

Chula Vista McDonald’s: 619 Broadway, Chula Vista, C A, 91910

Date to be determined