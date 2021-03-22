MILITARY MAN RECEIVES A CAR AT SPRING VALLEY’S WOLF RANCH TOWN CENTER

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photo-left Renz Michael Palaylay and wife Harvey, daughter Luna. Photos courtesy of Caliber Collision)

March 22, 2021 (Spring Valley) – As a part of the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) “Recycled Rides” program, an active-duty Navy sailor, Renz Michael Palaylay, received a 2015 Hyundai Elantra on Wednesday, March 3.

The Armed Services YMCA San Diego worked in conjunction with Caliber Collision - Spring Valley, Farmers Insurance and NABC.

Caliber Collision auto technicians donated their own personal time to refurbish the vehicle provided by Farmers Insurance.

“They, the technicians, jumped at the chance to give back to our military,” said the general manger of Caliber Collision, Chuck Cruz, during a phone interview. “We also donated a car a few months ago to a first responder.”

The ceremony was held at Caliber Collision, located at Wolf Ranch Town Center in a small COVID19 safe ceremony.

Mr. Palaylay was nominated by the Armed Services YMCA San Diego, a nonprofit organization that enhances the lives of military members and their families through programs and services that are relevant to the unique challenges of military life.

(Photo, right, of the ceremony courtesy of Caliber Collision)

“We are truly dedicated to making a difference for our service members and their families and this fundraising event helps make many of our programs and services available,” said Tim Ney, executive director of the Armed Services YMCA – San Diego in an email.

“My wife and I are so happy to be selected,” said Renz Michael Palaylay. “It will be a big help to our family.”

“This means so much to us and will have a huge impact on our lives. From appointments and going to work, that’s why we are so blessed that we were selected in this gifting,” Palaylay added.

The Recycled Rides program has been around since 2007. For information in participating in this effort, visit the link below.

https://nationalautobodycouncil.org/programs/recycled-rides/