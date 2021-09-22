MILITARY MEMBER ARRESTED ON CHILD ENDANGERMENT CHARGES AFTER 9-HOUR STANDOFF NEAR DEHESA

By Miriam Raftery

September 22, 2021 (El Cajon) – A nine-hour standoff has ended peacefully in rural East County. The incident began shortly after 1:30 this morning when a woman called 9-11 to report that her husband had a gun and was threatening to hurt himself in front of their children at the family’s home in the 1400 block of Wilson Road in unincorporated El Cajon near Dehesa.

Deputies with the Alpine and Lakeside Sheriff's Substations, Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station, as well as Sheriff's ASTREA (helicopter unit) responded to the home.

“Deputies made numerous requests asking the man to release the children in the home, so they could address any needs he may have, but he refused,” says Lieutenant Anthony O’Boyle.

More resources were called in including the Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT). The man inside the home was identified as an active duty member of the U.S. Military, but authorities have not released his name.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and a U.S. Military Chaplain who had a relationship with the man arrived on the scene to work with Sheriff's CNT.

After nine hours of negotiations along with assistance from the man's family, Sheriff's Negotiators talked him into releasing his children and surrendering to deputies just before 11:00 a.m. The children were not hurt and have been reunited with their mother, according to Lt. O’Boyle.

The man was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation and will face child endangerment charges, O’Boyle says.

A report was made to Child Protective Services. Deputies seized 50 firearms from the home. Under California's Red Flag Law, a judge can issue a gun violence restraining order to temporarily remove firearms from the possession of a person who is considered a threat to themselves or others.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available. Trained counselors are ready 24 hours per day to offer confidential counseling and other services. Call the County Crisis Hotline at (888) 724-7240.