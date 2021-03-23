MISSING LA MESA WOMAN FOUND IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service
 
March 23, 2021 (La Mesa) – A missing elderly woman with early onset dementia was found safe and injured in Lemon Grove overnight.
 
“The La Mesa Police Department would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance,” says Lt. Greg Runge.

Virginia King, 72, walked away from a residential care facility in the 7900 block of Culowee St. in La Mesa between 9 a.m. and noon yesterday. 

She had gone missing once previously and was found then in southeast San Diego.
 

