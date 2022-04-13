MISSING WOMAN: NICOLE PARE’S PURSE FOUND IN LA MESA, WHITE AUDI SEEN IN LA MESA AND LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

April 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – San Diego Police seek help to locate Nicole Marie Paré, 32, a Pacific Beach woman who vanished without picking up a family member at the airport on Monday, April 11. Her white Audi A5 (CA license plate 7VAZ668) was seen Monday in La Mesa and Lemon Grove, and her purse was found in La Mesa.

She is considered at risk due to the circumstances; her family told police she has never gone missing before.

She has blond hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.