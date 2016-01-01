Monster Jam coming to Snapdragon Stadium

East County News Service East County News Service

Jan. 9, 2026 (San Diego) — Snapdragon Stadium is set to roar this weekend as Monster Jam (photo, left, courtesy of Monster Jam) returns to Mission Valley. This weekend is the first of two high-octane sessions at Snapdragon this month.

The world-class motorsport event will feature 12,000-pound trucks competing in racing, freestyle and skill challenges Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 and again Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.

This year’s tour introduces three new trucks to the Southern California dirt:

Sparkle Smash: A colorful six-ton unicorn truck driven by Kayla Blood

Tech Deck Wreck Deck: Inspired by the world of skateboarding and piloted by Bryce Kenny

Bailey Circuit: A new machine inspired by Ringling’s robotic pup, driven by Cory Rummell

They will face off against legendary icons like Grave Digger, driven by Tyler Menninga , and Son-uva Digger, with Ryan Anderson celebrating 15 years behind the wheel.

Each weekend follows a specific schedule designed for maximum fan access.

Saturday shows on Jan. 10 and Jan. 24 have a 5 p.m. start time for the main event. Sunday shows on Jan. 11 and Jan. 25 have a 3 p.m. start time for the main event.

Fans can pay extra for separate tickets for the opportunity to arrive early for the "Pit Party," a pre-show experience that starts at 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. At the Pit Party, spectators can meet drivers, collect autographs and see the massive trucks up close.

With on-site parking at Snapdragon Stadium expected to sell out due to ongoing construction, Snapdragon officials are urging attendees to take the Metropolitan Transit System Green Line Trolley.

Tickets for both weekends are available via Ticketmaster , with prices starting near $40.