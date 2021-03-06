MORE THAN HALF OF COUNTY FULY VACCINATED; COUNTY ADDS MORE MOBILE EVENTS

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

May 22, 2021 (San Diego) - More than half of all San Diegans 12 years old and older — 50.3% — have now been fully vaccinated, County officials announced Thursday in an important milestone.

Officials also announced that they’re continuing to expand mobile vaccination sites and that they have created a new video and visual art contest with prizes for youths between the ages of 12- to 24-years-old to show the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations.

In addition to surpassing the 50% fully-vaccinated mark for eligible county residents — representing nearly 1.41 million San Diegans — County officials said nearly two-thirds of those San Diegans 12 and older, 66.2%, have now had at least one shot.

Unlike the early days of the national vaccination effort, the region now has more supply of vaccine than there is demand. To help reach people who may have had difficulty getting to vaccination sites, County officials announced they plan to expand the number of mobile vaccination sites, with a list of new vaccination events stretching into late June at businesses, churches and religious centers, community and senior centers, and other locations.

County officials also announced they have created a “Youth Leadership” video and visual art vaccine challenge/contest that will start Monday, May 24 and allow submissions through June 14, to engage the county’s youth in the vaccination effort.

Youths in three age groups, from 12- to 24-years-old, can win prizes for submitting videos and personal artwork about COVID-19 vaccinations in a number of categories. Those include short videos about why getting vaccinated was important to them personally or what they’re most excited about getting back to after being fully vaccinated, or art showing positive facts about COVID-19 vaccinations.

The “Our Health is Worth a Shot,” contest will offer prizes to youths in each of the three age categories who create winning videos or paintings, memes, posters, handouts, flyers or infographics. For more information, see the County’s Youth Challenge Contest website.

Full List of New Mobile Vaccination Events

(The County’s vaccination website will only show 1 week of events at a time)

5/21/2021: Southwestern College Otay Lakes, 900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910

5/21/2021: Urban Corps of San Diego County, 3127 Jefferson Street, San Diego, CA 92110

5/22/2021: Islamic Center of San Diego East County, 833 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021

5/22/2021: EJE Academies, 851 S. Johnson Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

5/22/2021: Vista Innovation Center, 840 Olive Ave, Vista, CA 92083

5/23/2021: Foothill Oak Elementary School, 1370 Oak Dr, Vista, CA 92084

5/25/2021: Scripps Ranch Civic Association, 11885 Cypress Canyon Road, San Diego, 92131

5/25/2021: New Life Baptist Church, 9255 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977

5/25/2021: DJO Global, 1430 Decision Street, Vista, 92081

5/26/2021: Bahia Hotel, 998 W Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, CA 92109

5/27/2021: Pacific Beach Library, 4275 Cass St. San Diego, CA 92109

5/28/2021: 12th & Imperial Transit Center, 1255 Imperial Ave, San Diego 92101

5/29/2021: Encinitas4Equality, 1900 N, Coast Hwy, Encinitas, CA 92024

5/29/2021: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 525 W. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083

5/30/2021: Oceanside First Presbyterian, 2001 S El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054

6/1/2021: Elks Lodge El Cajon, 1400 E. Washington Ave., El Cajon 92019

6/3/2021: Viasat, 2502 Gateway, Carlsbad, 92009

6/3/2021: Northgate Market, City Heights, 5403 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105

6/4/2021: Muslim Community Center, 14698 Via Fiesta, San Diego, CA 92127

6/4/2021: Mira Mesa Senior Center, 8460 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126

6/5/2021: Poway Farmer’s Market, 14134 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064

6/5/2021: Rancho Buena Vista High School, 1601 Longhorn Dr, Vista, CA 92081

6/6/2021: Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057

6/8/2021: Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Ave, San Diego 92102

6/9/2021: The former Burlington Coat Factory, 650 Sycamore Ave, Vista, CA 92081

6/10/2021: Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057

6/12/2021: Vista Innovation Center, 840 Olive Ave, Vista, CA 92083

6/13/2021: EJE Academies, 851 S. Johnson Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

6/13/2021: Foothill Oak Elementary School, 1370 Oak Dr, Vista, CA 92084

6/16/2021: Southwestern College, Otay Lakes, 900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910

6/18/2021: 12th & Imperial Transit Center, 1255 Imperial Ave, San Diego 92101

6/19/2021: Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057

6/19/2021: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 525 W. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083

6/22/2021: Elks Lodge El Cajon, 1400 E. Washington Ave., El Cajon 92019

6/24/2021: Northgate Market, City Heights, 5403 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105

6/25/2021: Mira Mesa Senior Center, 8460 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126

6/26/2021: Rancho Buena Vista High School, 1601 Longhorn Dr, Vista, CA 92081

Vaccination Progress:

State Metrics:

San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 3.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

The testing positivity percentage is 1.6%.

The health equity metric is 2.1%.

CDPH assesses counties on a weekly basis. The next report is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

One new community outbreak was confirmed May 19, in a TK-12 school setting.

In the past seven days (May 13 through May 19), 13 community outbreaks were confirmed.

The community outbreaks trigger is seven or more in seven days.

Testing:

14,862 tests were reported to the County on May 19, and the percentage of new positive cases was 1%.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 1.4%. Target is less than 8.0%.

The 7-day, daily average of tests is 11,135.

Cases, Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions:

145 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on May 19. The region’s total is now 279,489.

15,384 or 5.5% of all cases have required hospitalization.

1,700 or 0.6% of all cases and 11% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Deaths:

Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported on May 19. One previously reported death was removed from the case and death counts after it was found to be a duplicate report during routine Quality Assurance and reinspection. The region’s total is 3,749.

Four men died between May 11, 2020 and June 11, 2020.

The deaths from 2020 were added to the list after a rigorous review of death certificates that were incorrect or incomplete and required the analysis of the patients’ medical records to determine if they were COVID-19 deaths.

Two of the deceased were in their mid-60s, one was in his early 70s and one was in his mid-70s.

All had underlying medical conditions.

