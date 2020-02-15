Duo posts San Diego State's third shutout of the season

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 28, 2020 (San Diego) - Marissa Moreno and Maggie Balint combined for a one-hit shutout in San Diego State’s 1-0 victory over Weber State on the first day of the San Diego Classic Friday at SDSU Softball Stadium. It was the third shutout of the season for the Aztecs (12-7).

Moreno started the game in the circle for SDSU and allowed just one hit - a leadoff single by Takesha Saltern - and three walks over 2 2/3 innings. Balint (5-3) relieved Moreno in the bottom of the third and tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings, yielding three walks, while strikeout out three.

The lone run of the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning a single by Alexa Schultz scored Sara Lillie from third base.

San Diego State continues its play in the San Diego Classic on Saturday with games against St. John’s (2 p.m.) and No. 1/1 UCLA.

San Diego State 1, Weber State 0

Weber State (6-11) 000 000 0 -- 0 1 1

San Diego State (12-7) 000 100 x -- 1 2 3

Sink and Sagert; Moreno, Balint (3) and Langlet

W - Balint, 5-3; L - Sink, 0-1

