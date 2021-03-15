MORNING GLORY BRUNCH FROG RACE GOES VIRTUAL TO BENEFIT ST. MADELEINE SOPHIE’S CENTER ON APRIL 17

East County News Service

March 15, 2021 (El Cajon) -- St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) will host its signature Morning Glory Brunch Frog Race virtually this year. The Virtual Morning Glory Brunch Frog Race will take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021 and will be celebrating the event’s 20th anniversary. All proceeds benefit St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, which educates and empowers individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential.

The community is encouraged to participate in the frog race by purchasing rubber frogs to be entered in the race. Volunteer “Frogettes” will splash from the end of the pool deck, without touching the frogs, to assist the frogs in reaching the finish line. Winners of the Frog Race will be announced during a live streaming event, and all proceeds from purchased frogs will benefit SMSC’s Garden and Aquatic Programs.

Prices for race entry to adopt frog(s) are $50 for one (1) frog, three (3) frogs for $125, a family of five (5) frogs for $200, a group of eight (8) frogs for $300, or an army of fifteen (15) frogs for $500. The first five frogs to cross the finish line will be declared cash prize winners of $2,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place, $500 for third place, $250 for fourth place and $100 for fifth place.

For more information and to purchase your frogs, please visit https://stmsc.org/2021-morning-glory-brunch/.