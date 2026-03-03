Motorcyclist saved after collision in Santee, thanks to lifesaving efforts of bystander and deputies

East County News Service

March 3, 2026 (Santee) – A motorcyclist suffered serious injury in a collision with a pickup truck yesterday around 1:50 p.m. at North Magnolia Avenue and the onramp to State Routes 67 and 52.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s station responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls and found the motorcyclist on the grassy embankment adjacent to the roadway suffering from severe injuries.

“A bystander, along with responding deputies, rendered immediate aid and applied a tourniquet to control bleeding,” says Sergeant Lorenzo Ortiz. “The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local trauma center for treatment.”

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was evaluated and treated by emergency medical personnel.

“Drugs and/or alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors in this collision,” says Sergeant Ortiz.

The Santee Sheriff's Traffic Unit is actively investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information is encouraged to contact the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000.