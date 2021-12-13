MOUNTAIN EMPIRE ANNOUNCES REDUCED SCHOOL HOURS TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY DUE TO STORM

East County News Service

December 13, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- The Mountain Empire Unified School District today announced that due to high winds forecast, all district schools will have minimum days tomorrow, letting out at noon for middle schools, 12:10 p.m. for high schools, and 1 p.m. for elementary schools. All after school programs are cancelled for Tuesday.

In addition, due to snow and slush at higher elevations within the district with ice on roads likely, the district will start all schools and bus routes two hours early. Before school programs are also cancelled for Wednesday.