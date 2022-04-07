MT. HELIX TO HOST GOOD FRIDAY UNDER THE STARS AND EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

By Miriam Raftery

April 7, 2022 (Mt. Helix) – The amphitheater atop Mt. Helix has been holding Sunrise Easter Service since 1917 and the tradition continues this year on April 17. Now for the first time, the venue will also hold a “Good Friday Under the Stars” on April 15.

The Good Friday service will be produced by Faith Chapel and begins at 7 p.m. You’re invited to bring a picnic to enjoy the park before the service begins. Free shuttles will be offered from both Grossmont High School and Faith Chapel starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Sunrise Easter Service will begin at 6:15 a.m., with free shuttles from Grossmont High School’s staff parking lot off Water Street and Milden starting at 5 a.m.

For details on these and other upcoming events at Mt. Helix Park, visit https://www.mthelixpark.org/.