MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH KILLS FIVE, LED TO BRUSH FIRE THAT CLOSED STATE ROUTE 67 BOTH DIRECTIONS







East County Wildfire and Emergency Alerts

July 18, 2025 (Poway) -- Highway 67 was closed in both directions Friday, July 18, after a fatal crash involving three vehicles started a brush fire south of Poway Road near Iron Mountain.

Cal Fire reported that the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire just at about 12:45 p.m., and the fire then spread through the vegetation.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported that the fire started after a serious injury collision north of the intersection of State Route 67 and Iron Mountain Drive, in the city of Poway.

Upon arrival, deputies from the Poway Sheriff's station learned a three-vehicle collision occurred near the intersection, which sent one vehicle into the ravine, which started the brush fire. EMS personnel along with air support were able to extinguish the fire preventing any threats to structures. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered five deceased passengers from the vehicles involved in the collision. The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded and assisted with the investigation. The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Deputies collected video footage which will be used to assist with determining cause of the collision. The decedent’s identities are currently being withheld until next of kin notifications can be made.

The fire initially had a moderate rate of spread with medium fuel for the fire, Cal Fire reported. Cal Fire dispatched air and ground resources to extinguish the fire. The spread was stopped at a 1/2 acre but smoke could be seen from several miles away. The fire initially had a moderate rate of spread with medium fuel for the fire, Cal Fire reported. Cal Fire dispatched air and ground resources to extinguish the fire. The spread was stopped at a 1/2 acre but smoke could be seen from several miles away.

San Diego Sheriff's deputies are conducting an investigation.

The closure lasted for several hours and drivers should expect delays and detours in the area.

If you have any information regarding this event, contact the Poway Sheriff's Station.