National aging summit calls on community leaders to present

Dec. 5 is deadline for proposals to inform local aging service agencies

East County News Service

Nov. 14, 2025 (San Diego County) -- R egional input is being sought for a national conference happening in San Diego next July.

Because the most critical insights and best practices in community-based care typically come from the local level, t he USAging Conference and Tradeshow, "Answers on Aging," is actively seeking presenters with ground-level experience that can shape the future of support for older adults and caregivers across the nation.

Scheduled for July 18 through July 21, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, the national summit is not only a conference it's also a vital training ground as the country's largest annual gathering of local aging service leaders. The event is hosted by USAging , the national voice for Area Agencies on Aging and tribal aging programs, and is expected to draw more than 1,400 leaders who are dedicated to ensuring health, independence and dignity.

USAging is issuing a focused call to action for anyone working on the front lines of aging well at home. Professionals have until Dec. 5 to share proposols for their practical knowledge and innovations through workshops, fast-track sessions or the inaugural poster sessions.

Presenting at "Answers on Aging" is a unique opportunity for community professionals to demonstrate thought leadership and share proven strategies directly with the people who implement them — the network of groups that supports older adults, caregivers, and people with disabilities in their own homes and communities.

Session proposals are needed across seven topic areas, reflecting some ofthe biggest challenges and opportunities facing local agencies today:

Aligning Health and Social Care: Strategies for systems integration and health care contracting;

Supporting Caregivers: Practical solutions to assist those providing in-home care;

Aging Well in Community: Addressing foundational needs like Housing, Transportation, and Social Connection'

Advancing Advocacy and Elder Justice;

Running Your Agency: Strengthening leadership, systems, and personnel management;

Meeting the Unique Needs of Aging Communities.