NEARLY 68% OF COUNTY RESIDENTS OVER AGE 12 HAVE HAD AT LEAST ONE VACCINE

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo chart via County of San Diego Health and Human Services compares COVID case numbers to vaccine doses administered

May 26, 2021 (San Diego) – San Diego’s successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout has now resulted in over 3.57 million doses. Over 67.9% of all San Diego County residents age 12 and up have now received at least one shot and more than 52.5% are fully vaccinated, according to the County Health and Human Services department.

The County set a goal to fully vaccinate at least 75% of county residents 12 and up. To date, 90.5% of the goal population has received at least one vaccine and 70% are fully vaccinated.

Just 0.9% of 9,767 tests administered May 24 were positive, showing progress against the disease that sparked a worldwide pandemic and lockdown in March 2020. The case rate countywide is 2.4 cases per every 100,000 residents. In the past two weeks, 14 community outbreaks were confirmed, with none yesterday. However four new deaths were reported from May 14-23.