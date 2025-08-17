NEVER FORGET: 9/11 MEMORIAL WALK IN LAKESIDE

East County News Service

August 17, 2025 (Lakeside) – The Maine Avenue Revitalization Association in Lakeside will hold its sixth annual “Never Forget” memorial walk to commemorate the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The walk will be held on September 11, 2025 starting at 6:15. Participants are asked to meet at 6 p.m. at Mary’s Donuts, 10101 Main Ave. A tribute will be held after the walk at 6:30 p.m.at the Lakeside Historical Society, 9906 Maine Ave.

The 9/11 attacks by terrorists killed 2,996 people, including those in New York’s World Trade Center towers that collapsed, at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and on the three hijacked airplanes, including one that crashed into a Pennsylvania field after passengers thwarted yet a third attack. This remains the world’s deadliest terror attack.