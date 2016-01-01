New City Sinfonia and Downbeat Big Band swing into the holidays with Duke Ellington's Nutcracker

East County News Service East County News Service

Nov. 25, 2025 (El Cajon) -- The sounds of the holiday season will get a swinging upgrade next month, as the New City Sinfonia and the Downbeat Big Band team up for a special performance featuring Duke Ellington’s jazz interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s classic, The Nutcracker Suite.

Organizers of the Dec. 10 event at Grossmont College -- called "Swing into the Holidays" -- say the it will be an evening of festive music and community engagement.

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m., at The Performing and Visual Arts Center at 8800 Grossmont College Drive in El Cajon.

The centerpiece of the evening is Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's version of The Nutcracker Suite, which reimagines Tchaikovsky's ballet score with a distinctive, cool jazz flavor. The unique arrangement will be performed collaboratively by the versatile New City Sinfonia and the dynamic Downbeat Big Band, and expected to offer a fresh, rhythmic take on traditional holiday sounds.

Adding another layer to the program is special guest harpist, Vanessa Fountain.

Known for her captivating stage presence and technical brilliance, Fountain will perform on her distinctive "Golden Harp," sharing a selection of swing-era favorites tailored for the holiday mood. Her performance will blend the elegance of the harp with the joyous rhythm of swing music.

The concert is more than just a performance; it is a showcase for the New City Sinfonia's commitment to the arts and community across San Diego County. The Sinfonia, under the direction of Alyze Dreiling, draws its membership from musicians across the entire region.

For more than 35 years, the organization has been presenting free concerts and actively engaging in community outreach. The group frequently features both burgeoning young students and nationally known professionals as soloists, providing valuable performance opportunities and mentorship.

The New City Sinfonia is offered as a tuition-free continuing education class through the San Diego Community College District Emeritus program.