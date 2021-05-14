NEW CONSENT FORM FOR MINORS GETTING COVID-19 VACCINE WITHOUT GUARDIAN

By Katie Cadiao, County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo: Registered nurse Carol Shapiro gets ready to give Kayden Faulkner, 14, her COVID-19 vaccination.

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) - Starting Saturday, youths ages 12-17 who want to get a COVID-19 vaccination in San Diego County without a parent present will have to provide a signed form to show their parent or legal guardian has given permission.

The form will be posted online and can be filled out ahead of the vaccine appointment. Minors will still need to be accompanied to the appointment by an adult.

The consent form asks the parent or guardian to verify their name and contact information as well as the name and contact information of the child. The form is not required if the parent or guardian is present during the appointment.

Vaccination Progress:

Doses delivered: More than 3.73 million.

Doses administered: Close to 3.28 million.

Received at least one shot: More than 1.76 million or 63% of San Diegans 12 and older.

Fully vaccinated: Over 1.3 million or 46.9%.

The goal: fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 12 and older or 2,101,936 people.

To date, 84% of the goal population has received at least one vaccine and 62.5% are fully vaccinated. These percentages will be updated as new populations become eligible.

More vaccination information can be found coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

State Metrics:

San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 3.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The testing positivity percentage is 1.7%.

The health equity metric is 2.0%.

CDPH assesses counties on a weekly basis . The next report is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

One new community outbreak was confirmed May 13 in a faith-based agency setting.

In the past seven days (May 7 through May 13), 10 community outbreaks were confirmed.

The community outbreaks trigger is seven or more in seven days.

Testing:

14,758 tests were reported to the County on May 13, and the percentage of new positive cases was 2%.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 1.7%. Target is less than 8.0%.

The 7-day, daily average of tests is 11,313.

Cases, Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions:

261 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on May 13. The region’s total is now 278,852.

15,342 or 5.5% of all cases have required hospitalization.

1,691 or 0.6% of all cases and 11% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Deaths:

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported May 13. The region’s total is 3,732.

One woman and two men died between Sept. 20, 2020 and April 20, 2021.

The deaths from 2020 were just added to the list after a rigorous review of death certificates that were incorrect or incomplete and required the analysis of the patients’ medical records to determine if they were COVID-19 deaths.

One of the deceased was 80 years of age or older, one was in their 50s and one was in their 40s.

All had underlying medical conditions.

More Information: