New leader at East County EDC in Matt Sanford

East County News Service
Feb. 26, 2026 (El Cajon) -- The East County Economic Development Council has named Matt Sanford as its new President and CEO, with plans coming for a new chapter as the region’s economic growth continues
Following a competitive nationwide search that drew more than 300 applicants, Sanford was selected to succeed James Sly, who departed late last year to lead the Grossmont Healthcare District. Sanford officially will start on March 23.
"Honored to join San Diego East County EDC and looking forward to this next chapter, supporting East County businesses and shaping the ecosystem for what’s to come," Sanford wrote on his LinkedIn page on Thursday.
Sanford arrives with nearly 20 years of experience in the San Diego County economic landscape. His resume includes a recent tenure as the Economic Development Director for the City of Carlsbad, overseeing business attraction, retention strategies and an annual budget of more than $1 million.
"Matt’s deep regional relationships and understanding of economic development will enable ECEDC to broaden its positive impact," ECEDC Co-Chair John Olsen said in a media release from the ECEDC.
Sandford's resume also includes an eight-year tenure as Senior Director of Economic Development for the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation. There, he was instrumental in fostering public-private partnerships and managing grant-funded programs that supported innovation in the defense, technology, and life sciences sectors. He is also credited with helping develop Innovate78, a collaborative regional partnership along the North County corridor.
Beyond his professional credentials, Sanford is an East County resident, which gives him the understanding the specific needs of local businesses and residents.
“I am honored to join the East County Economic Development Council and work alongside partners committed to strengthening East County’s economy,” Sanford said. “I look forward to building on ECEDC’s strong foundation while expanding opportunities that support businesses, workforce development, and community prosperity.”
Founded in 1984, the East County Economic Development Council is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit focused on business retention and expansion. Working alongside the ECEDC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) formed in 1998, the organization bridges the gap between industry, education, and government to ensure East San Diego County remains competitive in a global market.
