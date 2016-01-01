New leader at East County EDC in Matt Sanford

East County News Service East County News Service

Feb. 26, 2026 (El Cajon) -- The East County Economic Development Council has named Matt Sanford as its new President and CEO, with plans coming for a new chapter as the region’s economic growth continues

Following a competitive nationwide search that drew more than 300 applicants, Sanford was selected to succeed James Sly, who departed late last year to lead the Grossmont Healthcare District. Sanford officially will start on March 23.

" Honored to join San Diego East County EDC and looking forward to this next chapter, supporting East County businesses and shaping the ecosystem for what’s to come," Sanford wrote on his LinkedIn page on Thursday.

Sanford arrives with nearly 20 years of experience in the San Diego County economic landscape. His resume includes a recent tenure as the Economic Development Director for the City of Carlsbad, overseeing business attraction, retention strategies and an annual budget of more than $1 million.

"Matt’s deep regional relationships and understanding of economic development will enable ECEDC to broaden its positive impact," ECEDC Co-Chair John Olsen said in a media release from the ECEDC.