NEW MOON FISHING AT LAKE JENNINGS FEBRURY 18

East County News Service

January 31, 2023 (Lakeside) – A new moon fishing night will be held at Lake Jennings on Saturday, February 18th. The lake will stay open until 10 p.m.; entry gate closes at 9 p.m. The lake was recently stocked with 2,100 pounds of rainbow trout.

Campsites are available and can be booked at the campsite reservation link. You can also book lake front firepit rentals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each firepit includes entrance for up to six people, Adirondack chairs, firewood, fire start, setup and cleanup.

Lakefront firepit rentals are available on Saturday, February 18th from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Each firepit rental includes entrance for up to 6 people, Adirondack chairs, wood, fire starter, set-up and clean-up.