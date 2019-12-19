NEW MURAL UNVEILED IN EL CAJON

East County News Service East County News Service

December 19, 2019 (El Cajon) -- St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil a new mural in historic Downtown El Cajon on Tuesday.

The mural, a whimsical depiction of east county flora and fauna is located on the east side of 181 East Rea Avenue (facing Suzfeld Way.)

The mural was painted by Kline Swonger and is one of several colorful murals along what has become known as Alley Cat Alley, home to the annual Alley Cat Art Walk.