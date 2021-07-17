NOISE ADVISORY: MILITARY TRAINING NEAR EAST ALPINE AND DESCANSO JULY 21 AND JULY 26

East County News Service

Photo: U.S. Army helicopter training, cc via Bing

July 17, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – San Diego County has issued a noise advisory for East County’s Descanso and East Alpine communities due to military set for Wednesday, July 21 and Monday, July 26.

The U.S. Army is conducting training exercises in cooperation with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department near the 7800 block of Campbell Ranch Road in Alpine. This training exercise is not in response to any real-world event.

If you live or work in this area, you may see or hear military helicopters.

Do not be alarmed if you hear loud noises. It is only a training exercise.

The U.S. Army states that it appreciates the cooperation of the community and local businesses in the vicinity of this training and apologizes for any disturbances it might cause.