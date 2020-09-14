- Circulate San Diego
By Colin Parent, Circulate San Diego
September 14, 2020 (San Diego) – Circulate San Diego announced today the 2020 nominees for their annual Momentum Awards. The nominees are listed below.
Circulate San Diego’s Momentum Awards recognize the people and projects in the San Diego region that are creating excellent mobility choices and vibrant, healthy neighborhoods. This year’s awards also include a special category for COVID-19 Innovation, to highlight the efforts made to transform streets and policies during the ongoing pandemic.
The 2020 Momentum Awards will be online-only on October 1st, at 5:30 p.m. Attendance is free, but registration is required to receive information for how to participate in the event. Registration and event details are online at http://www.circulatesd.org/
The Momentum Awards will also feature an introductory keynote from Congressman Scott Peters. Congressman Peters is a longtime supporter of Circulate, and of smart mobility and land use policy. He was instrumental in creating the celebrated roundabouts in the Bird Rock neighborhood. He also co-authored the "Build More Housing Near Transit Act" to encourage production of homes near transit stops.
All nominees are listed below. Award winners will be announced at the Momentum Awards on October 1st.
2002 Momentum Award Nominees:
Complete Streets Award:
- Mission Boulevard Public Spaces and Active Transportation – City of San Diego Planning Department
- San Diego State University Mission Valley Campus – San Diego State University
- Imperial Beach Boulevard Enhancement Project – City of Imperial Beach
- Euclid Avenue Pedestrian & Bicycle Improvements – City of National City
- El Cajon Boulevard Bus Only Lane – City of San Diego
- Camino del Mar Downtown Streetscape Project – City of Del Mar/Spurlock Landscape Architects
Connectivity Award:
- Carlsbad Connector – City of Carlsbad/NCTD/SANDAG
- Encinitas Community Enhancements Project – Caltrans/SANDAG/City of Encinitas
- Airport Development Plan - Mobility and Transit – San Diego County Regional Airport Authority
- South Bay Rapid –SANDAG/ MTS/Chula Vista/ Caltrans/Kimley-Horn and Associates/TY Line/Southwest/ Kleinfelder
- Escondido Creek Trail Missing Link – KOA Corporation
COVID-19 Innovation Award
- Better by Bike – City of San Diego
- City of Encinitas Shared Streets – City of Encinitas
- Shared Streets Pilot, Data Publications, and Other Programs – SANDAG
Healthy Community Award
- Stone Creek Master Plan –Stone Creek Mira Mesa LLC
- Kimball Highland Master Plan – Community HousingWorks
- The Farm in Poway – Kevin McNamara
- Civita Park – Sudberry Properties
- Encanto Village – National Community Renaissance
- BLVD North Park – H.G. Fenton Company
- Mission Valley Community Plan Update – City of San Diego
- Therapeutic Recreation Services -Adaptive Cycling program – City of San Diego's Parks and Recreation Department
