September 14, 2020 (San Diego) – Circulate San Diego announced today the 2020 nominees for their annual Momentum Awards. The nominees are listed below.

Circulate San Diego’s Momentum Awards recognize the people and projects in the San Diego region that are creating excellent mobility choices and vibrant, healthy neighborhoods. This year’s awards also include a special category for COVID-19 Innovation, to highlight the efforts made to transform streets and policies during the ongoing pandemic.

The 2020 Momentum Awards will be online-only on October 1st, at 5:30 p.m. Attendance is free, but registration is required to receive information for how to participate in the event. Registration and event details are online at http://www.circulatesd.org/ gala2020 .

The Momentum Awards will also feature an introductory keynote from Congressman Scott Peters. Congressman Peters is a longtime supporter of Circulate, and of smart mobility and land use policy. He was instrumental in creating the celebrated roundabouts in the Bird Rock neighborhood. He also co-authored the "Build More Housing Near Transit Act" to encourage production of homes near transit stops.

All nominees are listed below. Award winners will be announced at the Momentum Awards on October 1st.

2002 Momentum Award Nominees:

Complete Streets Award:

Mission Boulevard Public Spaces and Active Transportation – City of San Diego Planning Department

San Diego State University Mission Valley Campus – San Diego State University

Imperial Beach Boulevard Enhancement Project – City of Imperial Beach

Euclid Avenue Pedestrian & Bicycle Improvements – City of National City

El Cajon Boulevard Bus Only Lane – City of San Diego

Camino del Mar Downtown Streetscape Project – City of Del Mar/Spurlock Landscape Architects

Connectivity Award:

Carlsbad Connector – City of Carlsbad/NCTD/SANDAG

Encinitas Community Enhancements Project – Caltrans/SANDAG/City of Encinitas

Airport Development Plan - Mobility and Transit – San Diego County Regional Airport Authority

South Bay Rapid –SANDAG/ MTS/Chula Vista/ Caltrans/Kimley-Horn and Associates/TY Line/Southwest/ Kleinfelder

Escondido Creek Trail Missing Link – KOA Corporation

COVID-19 Innovation Award

Better by Bike – City of San Diego

City of Encinitas Shared Streets – City of Encinitas

Shared Streets Pilot, Data Publications, and Other Programs – SANDAG

Healthy Community Award