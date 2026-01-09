North Island Credit Union Foundation offering scholarships to San Diego County students

Foundation invites college-bound students to apply for $1,000 scholarships by March 6

Source: North Island Credit Union Foundation

January 9, 2026 (San Diego) - North Island Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students in San Diego county to apply for its 2026 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the Foundation awards $10,000 in scholarships annually to recognize local students who demonstrate academic achievement and are actively involved in their schools and communities.

“Education has always been at the heart of our mission, and these scholarships are one way we invest directly in the potential of our local students,” said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. “We’re proud to support college-bound students who demonstrate academic commitment, leadership and a desire to give back to their communities, and we encourage eligible students to apply.”

North Island Credit Union Foundation scholarships are available to college-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who reside in San Diego and Riverside counties. Scholarships are also available to North Island Credit Union members or their dependents residing in any geographic area. Students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 to be eligible to participate. Selection criteria include academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation and an essay submission.

Interested students can learn more and apply online at ccu.com/studentscholarship. Online applications will be accepted through Friday, March 6, 2026.

The Foundation’s Annual Student Scholarship program was established by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since its inception, more than $455,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation

North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of more than $5 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.