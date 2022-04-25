O’GRADY’S HOLES FOR HEROES GOLF TOURNAMENT COMING UP ON MAY 6

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

April 25, 2022 (El Cajon) - Local Umbrella Media, in conjunction with numerous other “do-gooders,” is sponsoring O’Grady’s Holes for Heroes Golf Tournament on Friday, May 6th at El Cajon’s Cottonwood Golf Course. The proceeds will benefit active-duty military, veterans, and first responders.

The beneficiary of the proceeds, Saddles in Service, based in Alpine, whose mission is to combat the suicide rates of active-duty military, veterans, and first responders using equine assisted learning and activities, is a non-profit 501(c)(3).

“We are proud to be the media sponsor for this event for the second year, lending our support for Saddles in Service and all they go for our veterans, first responders - and for horses!” said sponsor Local Umbrella Media’s Brad Weber. “The community should come out and enjoy a fun filled day while helping such a great nonprofit organization.”

The price, $140 for a single and $550 for a foursome, includes a round of golfing, breakfast, lunch, two drinks and a silent auction.

Golfers have a chance to win $5,000 golf trip from hole sponsor Charity Golf International.

Plus, the event organizers are running a charity auction that will help send some heroes for a weeklong Cowboy Experience in Wyoming.

Sponsors include The O’Grady Trust, Lovey to my Tummy, BW Industrial Sales-Rick King/Caliber Home Loans, Bob’s Crane Service, Sandy Angione Real Estate, Stephanie Jensen of SJ Real Estate El Chingon, Jason & James Deaner IM140.6 LLC, Lars Remodeling & Design, Alpine Dentistry, Double S Feed and Tack, Renegade Country, Alpine Fence, Dale and Raquel Bourgeois, San Diego Firefighters Relief Association, and more.

For further information, visit https://saddlesinservice.org/.