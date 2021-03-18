AN OASIS ADVENTURE: CAMEL CAMP MAY 1-2

By Miriam Raftery

March 18, 2021 (Ramona) – If you’re looking for a unique experience after a year in COVID-19 quarantine, Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona invites you to “Camel Camp” May 1-2.

You can camp onsite in tents or RV dry camping (a restroom with shower is on site) or stay at nearby inns and enjoy daytime activities.

Activities include developing camel listening, handling and training skills, milking camels, grooming, and camel rides. You’ll also enjoy meals including a Saturday evening Mediterranean feast and Sunday brunch.

For reservations and details on Camel Camp May 1-2, click here: https://cameldairy.com/camel-camp

Want to add an additional adventure? Monday through Friday, May 3 through 7, participants from Oasis Camel Dairy will join with other camel friends in the Mojave desert for an extended camel camping adventure in the rough and tumble wilderness. If you are interested in being a part of the fun, here is a link for all the details: Mohave Camel Trek. Note: space is limited.