ONIONS AND ONION PRODUCTS RECALLED AFTER HUNDREDS SICKENED WITH SALMONELLA

August 11, 2020 (San Diego) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that hundreds of people have been sickened nationwide including 76 in California due to tainted red, yellow and white onions. Around 86 cases resulted in hospitalization. In addition to fresh onions sold at major retailers, the onions have also been sold in pre-packaged foods such as pizzas, macaroni salad and fajita kits as well as in freshly prepared food items such as salads, sandwiches, tacos, salsas and dips.

The onions have been voluntarily recalled by Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, CA for suspected salmonella contamination. Products were shipped May 1st through August 1st.

If you have any recalled onions or onion products, or aren’t sure if they contain recalled onions, throw them away or return to the store for a refund. Do not cook them or eat them. Consumers should ask restaurants and grocery stores where onions were sourced if on sale in the produce section or used in any prepared foods. If you can’t determine the source, don’t buy the items, the CDC urges.

The onions were sold under a variety of brand names through major grocery store chains and Walmart. View the full list of recalled products. Check the recall notice to see UPCs and pictures of the products.

Besides recalls of raw onions, some companies have recalled products made with the onions including Taylor Farms and Giant Eagle. See a complete list of products made with the recalled onions.

If you ate onions or onion products and have signs of salmonella poisoning (including diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria) contact your doctor immediately, write down what you ate in the week before you were ill and report the illness to the county health department. Children under age 5, people over 65 and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience severe illness.