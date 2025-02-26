ONLY ONE WEEK LEFT TO REGISTER FOR COUNTY TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR'S AUCTION OF 637 PROPERTIES

Bidders must register at sdttc.com by March 6th to participate in auction featuring 640 properties

February 26, 2025 (San Diego) - San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded those interested in participating in the County’s 2025 online property tax auction that bidder registration must be completed by March 6. This year’s auction features more than 600 properties for sale.

“We encourage hopeful bidders to go online and register for the available properties we have in San Diego. It’s our goal to sell every parcel; selling these properties enables us to generate revenue for the county, and helps us provide needed services in our community,” said McAllister.

Anyone around the world can bid during the online property tax auction from March 14-19. To participate, bidders must register before March 6 at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s tax auction website, sdttc.mytaxsale.com . They must also submit a refundable $1,000 deposit and a non-refundable $35 processing fee (some parcels may require a larger deposit).

It’s important to note that owners of the auctioned properties can avoid going to sale by redeeming their property and paying the taxes and fees owed. They have until 5 p.m. on March 13 to do so. Before the sale, every effort is made to contact the owners of these properties to notify them about the impending sale.

“These properties have been in tax default for five or more years. In accordance with the California Revenue & Taxation Code, it’s time to get the properties back on the tax roll generating revenue for public services. Our online system makes it simple to research and bid on a variety of properties across San Diego County.”

“We have 65 residential or commercial properties, 488 timeshares, and 84 parcels of land for sale. Several timeshares start with a minimum bid of $100. The County stands to bring in $16.3 million in tax revenue if all the properties are sold for the minimum bid,” McAllister continued. “Potential bidders are encouraged to sign up for e-notifications at sdttc.com to receive reminders about important deadlines.”