OPEN HOUSE SAN DIEGO MARCH 5-12 HIGHLIGHTS ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN IN SEVEN NEIGHBORHOODS

OH! San Diego offers free, behind-the-scenes access to San Diego’s unique architectural and cultural gems through virtual, self-guided and socially distanced activities

Source: San Diego Architectural Foundation

March 4, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- The San Diego Architectural Foundation (SDAF) announces the sixth annual Open House San Diego (O H! San Diego) architecture and urban design event taking place on March 5 through 12. The program offers San Diegans a rare behind-the-scenes look at some of our region’s most impactful buildings and public spaces and encourages participants to discover something new.

In the spirit of inclusivity and a renewed focus on community, this year’s event will highlight a diverse mix of seven neighborhoods including Barrio Logan, Chula Vista, City Heights, La Mesa, National City, San Marcos and Southeastern San Diego.

Participants are invited to take part in a self-guided walking tour of La Mesa Village via the ArchiMaps app. Participants can also download and print a PDF Walking Map from the OH! San Diego website.

Participants in this year’s event will be invited to take part in a series of activities offering an exploration of each neighborhood’s history, public spaces, and behind-the-scenes views of architecturally and socially significant developments both existing and yet to come. OH! San Diego will offer a range of participation options including self-guided tours, socially distanced outdoor experiences, virtual tours, and panel discussions.

The event is open to people of all backgrounds and ages and will feature a youth-focused exploration of design and architecture in association with the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, as well as SDAF’s Built Environment Education Program (BEEP), which educates and advocates for school-age youth as meaningful participants, leaders and decision makers in crafting our built environment.

OH! San Diego is a cornerstone of the San Diego Architectural Foundation’s mission to inspire San Diegans to discover the value of design in the built environment, and how it affects our quality of life.

As we have been spending more time closer to home, our neighborhoods have become all the more vital to us. At the same time, we are experiencing a renewed focus on equity, diversity and inclusion. As a reflection of these experiences, this year’s event will expand beyond its traditional borders and encourage San Diegans to explore and appreciate a more diverse and culturally rich mix of communities.

SDAF selected each OH! San Diego site for its positive impact on the community, cultural and historical significance, innovative use of public spaces, and mindful new development and its ability to foster community.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

To participate, visit h ttps://sdarchitecture.org/program/openhouse-2021/ for a preview of what’s coming. Full details on how to participate will be released here and via the app, ArchiMaps.

Participants can explore on their own (both virtually and in-person) March 6-7 with additional programming including virtual panels and presentations taking place beginning on March 3 and continuing through March 12. Please note that due to COVID-19 health guidelines, sites will not be open in the same way as previous years. Please comply with individual site access guidelines.

Participation options include: