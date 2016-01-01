Our guide to discovering Northeast San Diego County’s hidden charms

By Karen Pearlman and Miriam Raftery

Overview: For many San Diegans, Interstate 15 heading into North County is the proverbial dividing line that separates popular coastal communities from the far less hectic but equally captivating inland areas.

Yes, venturing east of the 15 takes you away from the Pacific Ocean and all of its tidal pulls. But what it brings is the opportunity to discover a region that sheds that California beach vibe in favor of towering mountains, historic towns, resorts, flourishing wine country and a surprising abundance of world-class attractions.

Northeast San Diego County is a place where the landscape changes from suburban valleys to rugged peaks, yet still incorporates a modern, dynamic economic core.

This inland corridor is defined by its diverse offerings., anchored by cities such as Escondido and Poway, while also encompassing Palomar Mountain State Park, small towns such as Valley Center, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Here, you can stand face-to-face with a giraffe in an 1,800-acre natural setting, visit the historic Palomar observatory, or take in a concert at one of the region’s two performing arts centers. You can hike to one of the county’s most iconic viewpoints, then retreat to a luxurious spa or a bustling casino floor.

Northeast County is a mix of rural serenity and sophisticated culture, making it an ideal destination for a weekend getaway that feels a world away from the city bustle.

Whether you’re seeking outdoor thrills, a taste of local history or a fun-filled cultural experience, Northeast County San Diego provides an unforgettable itinerary. Grab your hiking boots, pack your appetite and prepare to explore the area’s distinct, special neighborhoods.

The Call of the Wild and the Cosmos

The landscape east of I-15 is a playground for nature enthusiasts and science lovers. No list of regional attractions is complete without the internationally famous San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where open-air tram tours bring you up close to exotic animals roaming vast, natural habitats. You can also walk to view animals from Africa, Asia, Australia and other distant places or take a photo tour in an open-sided truck. The park also offers special events, such as roar and snore camp overs and holiday festivities.

Higher up in the mountains, Palomar Mountain State Park offers a slice of unspoiled nature with its large cedar, fir and pine forests -- a rare alpine setting in Southern California. At more than 5,000 feet elevation, the park gets snow in wintertime and is a great destination for family fun such as sledding and building a snowman. You can also fish for trout at Doane Pond. Watch for wildlife—there have even been black bears sighted here in recent years.

Nearby stands the formidable dome of Palomar Observatory, home to the 200-inch Hale Telescope and a monument to astronomical discovery. The Hale telescope is in active use with a diverse suite of instruments, conducting studies ranging from probing distant galaxies to looking at stellar populations, and has been crucial in discoveries such as the cosmological measurement of the Hubble flow and helping to determine the nature of quasars. It also houses the 48-inch Samuel Oschin Telescope and others. Daytime tours are available, but do not include viewing the Hale telescope.

For those closer to the valley floor, the region is ripe with hiking opportunities.

The arduous climb up Mount Woodson in Poway is rewarded with a quintessential photo opportunity atop the famed Potato Chip Rock outcropping.

For a gentler experience, Poway offers Lake Poway, perfect for fishing, boating and family picnics, as well as the tranquil trails of the Blue Sky Ecological Preserve, Poway.

For a dose of warmth and compassion, visit the Happy Heart Sanctuary for farm animals in Valley Center.

Fore-tunate for Tee Times

Northeast County provides a treasure trove of challenging and scenic golf destinations, attracting players to the rolling hills of Poway, Escondido and more.

Leading the private and high-end semi-private scene are Maderas Golf Club in Poway, renowned for its challenging course design, and exclusive venues like The Country Club of Rancho Bernardo and The Heights Golf Club (formerly Bernardo Heights Country Club).

The resort circuit is anchored by the beautiful course at the Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Resort. The popular Oaks North Golf Course is also a key option in the Rancho Bernardo area.

Further inland, Escondido offers a variety of play styles, from the unique setting of The Vineyard at Escondido and the multiple layouts at Welk Resorts San Diego (The Oaks and The Fountains Courses), to more rugged terrain at Boulder Oaks Golf Club, Castle Creek Country Club and Dos Osos Golf Club, which was formerly Eagle Crest. The shorter, fun Reidy Creek Golf Course is also in Escondido.

The far northern and eastern reaches of the county boast quality courses like the resort-based Pala Mesa Resort Golf Course near Fallbrook and the challenging layouts at The Golf Club of California and Native Oaks Golf Club in Valley Center.

The private Pauma Valley Country Club and The Havens Country Club and the senior community course at Skyline Ranch Country Club ensure diverse options for any player seeking an inland North County round.

Find more information on these and other golf courses in our East County Golf Guide.

Arts, Culture, and Historic Charm

The cultural heart of the area lies largely in Escondido and Poway, two communities that remain dedicated to preserving history and promoting the arts.

In Escondido, the firth largest incorporated city in San Diego County, the California Center for the Arts, Escondido https://artcenter.org stands as a regional powerhouse, hosting concerts, theater productions, and visual arts exhibits. Just a short trip away is the fantastical Queen Califia’s Magic Circle Garden (Escondido) https://visitescondido.com/queen-califias-magical-circle-escondido, an extraordinary sculpture garden by artist Niki de Saint Phalle.

You can explore the city’s roots by strolling through Historic downtown Escondido https://visitescondido.com/to-do/historic-downtown, a bustling area that hosts major annual events like the "For The Love of Chocolate" festival.

The downtown calendar is also packed with recurring favorites like the Friday-night Cruisin' Grand classic car show and the bi-annual Grand Avenue Festival. Downtown is also home to Kit Carson Park, which even includes a dedicated roller hockey facility and the adjacent Escondido Sports Center. For general event information, a great resource is Visit Escondido https://visitescondido.com.

The city also hosts a Renaissance Faire each spring and fall, complete with jousting tournaments, knights in shining armor, a festival queen, and more.

Poway maintains a strong connection to its past, particularly at Old Poway Park and railway, where visitors can ride vintage trains and explore historic buildings. At the annual Fourth of July festivities in the park, you might meet up with reenactors depicting Wild West characters or even experience a mock train robbery.

The community is also home to the modern Poway Center for Performing Arts https://www.powaycenter.com showcasing major talent.

In addition, Poway hosts the wildly popular annual Poway Rodeo https://www.powayrodeo.com, a testament to its enduring Western heritage.

For indoor fun, families can check out the City Fun Center, Poway https://www.cityfuncenter.com.

You can also enjoy live theatrical plays at the Scripps Ranch Theatre.

Gaming, Thrills and Grown-Up Fun

Northeast County is a nexus for entertainment, particularly in the Valley Center region. The area is famously home to “Funner” CA https://harrahssocal.com, which includes Harrah’s Resort Southern California.

Other major gaming destinations in the area include Casino Pauma, Pala Casino Spa & Resort, and Valley View Casino & Hotel. Note that all these large, high-end resorts are owned and operated by the region's sovereign Native American tribes, who are vital economic and cultural stewards of the area.

For a completely different kind of adrenaline rush, head north for the scenic Zip Zoom line on the La Jolla Indian reservation.

Find more on activities on our region’s Native American reservations in our Guide to Tribal lands in San Diego’s inland region.

Local Farm Flavors, Wineries and Craft Beer

The culinary and beverage scene here is a strong draw, mixing historic vintners with what for years now has been an explosive craft beer movement.

The Highland Valley wine region, along the highway connecting Escondido and Ramona https://ramonavalleyvineyards.com/directory/categories/highland-valley, is a highlight, part of the wider Ramona Valley AVA.

Orfila Winery in Escondido is a notable stop, now featuring the acclaimed Amalfi at Orfila restaurant and hosting regular events. A must-visit landmark is Bernardo Winery, one of California’s oldest operating wineries, which today operates as a charming village with artisan shops, galleries and a popular restaurant. There is live music onsite occasionally as well.

San Diego has long been known as the "Capital of Craft Beer," and Northeast County is home to some major players, including the expansive Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens in Escondido as well as Jacked Up Brewery and Plan 9 Alehouse also in Escondido, with Poway area’s Lightning Brewery and Second Chance Beer Co., with Rancho Bernardo’s Abnormal Beer Company located just south of Poway.

The agricultural heritage is rich, as this region is part of the county known for its myriad small farms. Keep an eye out for roadside stands, especially for local avocados and citrus grown in the valley groves.

For farm-fresh goods, stop by Farmstand West, Escondido and if you’re looking to cast a line, Dixon Reservoir in Escondido offers fishing and cabins for rent.

A favorite destination for many, Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center is known for far more than the abundance of nuts grown here. It’s famed for its giant pumpkins and U-pick patch, farm animals zoo, and festivals year-round such as craft fairs, Halloween costume contests and Christmas festivities including a build-a-snowman contest.

Where to Stay: Rest, Recharge and Indulge

The lodging options east of I-15 range from family-friendly resorts to luxurious, world-renowned escapes.

Accommodation is plentiful, with many major hotel chains clustered in Escondido, Poway, and Rancho Bernardo, including options like SpringHill Suites by Marriott Escondido, Best Western, and Holiday Inn Express. The Rancho Bernardo Inn offers a distinctly country club atmosphere, complete with an acclaimed 18-hole championship golf course.

For unique and high-end retreats, the region is home to several spectacular getaways: the globally recognized four-star Golden Door spa retreat; the Hyatt-owned Lawrence Welk Resort and The Ranch at Bandy Canyon, for a rustic-chic event and lodging venue.

There are also camping options including at Palomar State Park, where you can also stay at the historic Bailey House lodge built in 1880. Cabins are available to rent in the vicinity through private companies such as Vrbo or Airbnb.

Comprehensive shopping needs can be fulfilled are at the two-story North County Mall serves as a central retail hub and includes anchor tenants Macy’s, Target and JC Penney as well as smaller retailers, specialty stores and a food court. The regional shopping mall also hosts special and seasonal events.

Dining

Northeast County has a wealth of diverse restaurants. View our Guide to Restaurants in San Diego’s inland region and check our alphabetical restaurants listings which provides cities and locations.

Getting Here

Accessing Northeast County San Diego is straightforward, primarily via Interstate 15, which runs north-south through the region's western edge.

From the South (San Diego): Take I-15 North.

Other key freeways and highways include state Route 78, a primary route for Escondido and travel toward Ramona; state Route 76, providing access to Pala and the Palomar Mountain area; and state Route 67, connecting the southern part of the region, including Poway and Ramona.