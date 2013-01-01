OUR GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS SPECIALIZING IN INTERNATIONAL CUISINE IN SAN DIEGO’S EAST COUNTY

San Diego is home to many immigrants from around the world. As a result, our inland region alone has restaurants specializing in cuisine from over 40 nations on six continents. You can take a culinary tour around the world—without leaving East County!

Below is our directory of internationally-themed restaurants.

AFGHAN

Kabul Kabob House (El Cajon)

Kunduz Kabob and Pizza (Santee)

AFRICAN

African Spices (Rolando) African and Somali

Faridas Somali/East African Cuisine (Euclid)

Fatuma Restaurant (Euclid) African, Somali, Mediterranean

Red Sea Ethiopian Restaurant (City Heights)

Taste of Africa Cuisine (SDSU College area)

Taste of Egypt Café (Grantville)

AMERICAN

For our separate guide to local restaurants specializing in American cuisine, click here.

ASIAN

House of Fortune (Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon)

Ho Wan Noodle Shop (Barona Resort & Casino, Lakeside) - Asian

Loft 94 (Jamul Casino) – Asian fusion cuisine

Pink Buddha (Sycuan Casino & Resort)

Ginger Noodle Bar (Viejas at Alpine)

Wei Wei Asian Express (La Mesa and other locations)

AUSTRALIAN

Outback Steakhouse (El Cajon)

BRAZIILIAN

Rodizio’s Brazilian Steakhouse (El Cajon)

BRITISH - ENGLISH

Aubrey Rose Tea Room (La Mesa) – traditional English-style tea service with finger sandwiches, soups, savories, scones and more

Julian Tea and Cottage Arts (Julian) – traditional English-style tea service with finger sandwiches, scones, and more, plus seasonal specialties

Phileas Fogg’s (Sabre Springs) – British pub/English

BURMESE

Burma Place (Rancho Bernardo)

CAMBODIAN

Trieu Chao (City Heights)

CHINESE

China Fun (Rancho Bernardo)

Emerald Chinese Cuisine (Jamul Casino)

Hi Dumplings (Grantville/Mission Gorge)

Panda Machi (Alpine)

Panda Express (La Mesa)

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Jibaritos de la Isla (Bonita)—Dominican Republic and Puerto Rican

EGYPTIAN

Taste of Egypt Café (Grantville)

ETHIOPIAN

Red Sea Ethiopian Restaurant (City Heights)

EUROPEAN

Lemon Grove Bistro and Beer Garden (Lemon Grove)

Tour de Tapas (La Mesa)

FILIPINO

Chamorro Grill (Grantville/Mission Gorge) – island barbecue with dishes from the Philippines as well as Hawaii and Guam

Kujo Eats (Rolando)

FRENCH

Bleu Boheme (Kensington) – French cuisine

Café Amor (Spring Valley) Menu – crepes and more

A Delight of France (Escondido) -French bakery and bistro

French Oven Bakery and Café (Scripps Ranch) -French bakery and cafe

Pine House Café and Tavern (Mount Laguna) –French, fondue and American

Tour de Tapas (La Mesa) – Tapas, small plates and desserts from Spain, France and Italy

GERMAN

Marisco’s German Seafood (City Heights) – German seafood

GREEK

Grecian Café (Spring Valley)

Greek Chicken (El Cajon and Lakeside)

Greek Gyros (Grossmont Center, La Mesa)

Yanni’s Bar and Grill (Scripps Ranch)

GUATEMALAN

Chiroy’s Café (Casa de Oro/Spring Valley) – Guatemalan, Mexican and American

INDIAN

Aromas of India (La Mesa)

Darbar Fine Indian Cuisine (Rancho Bernardo)

Naturally Desi (Rancho Bernardo)

Tandoori Vibes (SDSU College area)

INTERNATIONAL

Chandelier Lounge (Jamul) – international healthy food

Epicurious Social Club (Borrego Springs) – globally inspired comfort foods

IRAQI

Ali Baba (El Cajon)

Nahrain Fish and Chicken (El Cajon) –traditional grilled and masgoof Iraqi-style fish and chicken

Ney Restaurant (La Mesa) –Iraqi and Middle Eastern

Sahara Taste of the Middle East (Rancho San Diego) – Middle Eastern and Iraqi

Zad, Mediterranean (Spring Valley)

IRISH

Hooleys Irish Pub (La Mesa and Rancho San Diego)

ITALIAN

Antica Trattoria (La Mesa)

Aromi Italian Cuisine (La Mesa)

Bongiovanni’s Italian Restaurant (Alpine)

Di Leone’s Italian Restaurant (El Cajon)

Dolci Café Italiano (Rancho San Diego)

Donato’s Italian Restaurant (Alpine)

Filippi's Pizza Grotto (Jamul, Santee, and other San Diego locations)

Franca’s Italian Kitchen and Bar (Alpine)

Gaetanos Italian Restaurant (Spring Valley and Lakeside)

Giardino Neighborhood Cucina (Lemon Grove)

Italian Cucina (Barona Resort and Casino, Lakeside)

Lido’s Italian Foods (Lemon Grove)

Limoncello Modern Italian (La Mesa)

Little Roma Italian Restaurant (La Mesa)

Marechiaro's on Olde Highway 80 (El Cajon/Flinn Springs)

Mediterraneo Italian Bistro & Bar (Alpine)

Mona’s Italian Restaurant (Allied Gardens)

Nicolosi’s Italian Restaurant (Santee) -- Italian

Olive Garden (La Mesa and Santee)

Ottavio’s Italian (Lakeside)

Pietro’s Cucina Italiana (La Mesa)

Testo Pepesto (El Cajon)

ITALIAN—PIZZA

Chicago Pizza (Santee) – pizza

Corner Deli and Pizza (Sycuan Casino Resort)

D'Amato's Pizza (La Mesa) – pizza and Italian food

Del Cerro Pizza and Beer (Del Cerro) – pizza and beer

Filippi's Pizza Grotto (Jamul, Santee, and other San Diego locations) - Italian

Franco’s Giant Pizza (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon) - pizza

Frank's Pizza Joint (La Mesa) – pizza

Heroes Restaurant and Bar (Santa Ysabel) – wood-fired pizza

Long Island Mike's (Spring Valley) – pizza

Mamma Ramona’s Pizzaria (Ramona) – pizza

New York Giant Pizza (El Cajon) – pizza

Pizza Hut (Alpine and La Mesa) – pizza

Round Table Pizza (La Mesa and Spring Valley) – pizza

Surfrider Pizza (La Mesa) – pizza

Tommy’s Pizza and Subs (Santee) – sub sandwiches and pizza

Woodstock's Pizza (SDSU college area) -- pizza

JAMAICAN

Island Spice Jamaican (SDSU College area)

Caribbean Taste (near Skyline)

JAPANESE AND SUSHI

Banbu Sushi (La Mesa) –Japanese and sushi

Kawaii Sushi (La Mesa) -Japanese and sushi

Oishi Thai Japanese Cuisine (Rolando)

Vibes Sushi Bar and Grill (Ramona)

KOREAN

Dongbu Korean Barbecue (Escondido)

Kagnan Korean Barbecue (Rancho Bernardo)

Tong Sake House (Poway)

LAOTIAN

Pha Kao Lao Cuisine (SDSU College area)

LEBANESE

Alforon (SDSU College area) – Lebanese and Middle Eastern

MEDITERRANEAN

Ali Baba (El Cajon)

Happy Time Mediterranean (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon)

Luna Grill (El Cajon/Rancho San Diego) -Mediterranean

Mystic Grill (La Mesa) -Mediterranean

Oyster and Pearl Bar Restaurant (La Mesa) – Mediterranean

Tarbosh (El Cajon) – Syrian and Mediterranean

Yanni’s Bar and Grill (Scripps Ranch) – Northern Mediterranean

Zad, Mediterranean (Spring Valley) - Mediterranean

MEXICAN

Al Pancho's (Alpine)

Albert's Fresh Mexican Food (La Mesa and Lakeside)

Alpine Taco Shop (Alpine)

Carmelita’s Mexican Grill and Cantina (Borrego Springs)

Casa de Pico (La Mesa)

Frida’s Taqueria (Ramona)

Casa Gabriela (La Mesa)

City Tacos (La Mesa and other locations)

El Mariachi (El Cajon)

El Torito (La Mesa)

Hacienda Casa Blanca (El Cajon)

Las Pinches Tortas (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon)

Mañana’s Mexican Food (Alpine)

Marieta’s (Alpine, El Cajon, La Mesa and Santee)

Pablito’s Mexican Bar and Grill (Borrego Springs)

Picante Taqueria (Allied Gardens)

Poncho’s Mexican Food (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon)

Por Favor (El Cajon)

Quecho’s Elevated Mexican Eatery (Julian)

Roberto’s Taco Shop (Santee)

Rosarito’s Mexican Food (Lemon Grove)

Rubio's Coastal Grill (Alpine, El Cajon, La Mesa and other locations)

Salsa Mexican Food (Alpine)

Sombrero’s Mexican Restaurant (El Cajon and La Mesa)

Suerte Cantina (Sycuan)

Terramar Mexican Kitchen (Ramona)

MIDDLE EASTERN

Ali Baba (El Cajon)

Alforon (SDSU College area) – Lebanese and Middle Eastern

Happy Time Mediterranean (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon)

Luna Grill (El Cajon/Rancho San Diego) -Mediterranean

Ney Restaurant (La Mesa)

Sahara Taste of the Middle East (Rancho San Diego)

Schwarma Guys (La Mesa) – Middle Eastern

Tarbosh (El Cajon) – Syrian and Mediterranean

Zad, Mediterranean (Spring Valley)

MONGOLIAN

Stir Fresh Mongolian Grill (Rancho Bernardo)

NEPALESE

Himalayan Restaurant (La Mesa) - Nepalese and Indian

Taste of the Himalayas (El Cajon) – Nepalese

PERSIAN (IRANIAN)

Shiraz (Rancho Bernardo) – Persian/Iranian cuisine

PERUVIAN

Eli’s Peruvian Kitchen (City Heights)

Sangucheria Peruvian Street Food (Tierrasanta)

SALVADORAN

Pupusa’s Express (El Cajon)

SOMALI

African Spices (Rolando) African and Somali

Bisbas Restaurant (Rolando) – Somali, African (website coming soon at https://bisbasrestaurant.com/

Faridas Somali/East African Cuisine (Euclid) -Somali, East African

Fatuma Restaurant (Euclid) African, Somali, Mediterranean

Taste of Africa Cuisine (SDSU College area)

SPAIN

Tour de Tapas (La Mesa) – Tapas, small plates and desserts from Spain, France and Italy

SYRIAN

Mal Al Sham (El Cajon)

Tarbosh (El Cajon) – Syrian and Mediterranean

THAI

Basil Thai Bistro (San Carlos)

Busy B Thai Cafe (El Cajon)

Panya Thai (Escondido)

Pinto Thai (Ramona)

PR9 Thai Restaurant (La Mesa)

Signature Thai Cuisine (La Mesa)

Tamarind Thai (La Mesa)

TURKISH

Brother’s Turkish Cuisine (El Cajon)

Finjan Shop and Café (El Cajon)

VIETNAMESE

Lakeside Pho and Grill (Lakeside)

Pho Hoa Noodle Shop (SDSU College area)

Ph’o Minh and Grill (Spring Valley)

Phra Ram 9 (La Mesa)

Pho Superbowl Vietnamese Cuisine (El Cajon)

Saigon Star Restaurant (Allied Gardens)