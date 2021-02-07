OUR RADIO SHOWS FROM APRIL-AUGUST 2021 ARE NOW ONLINE

Our radio shows from April through August 2021 are now online. For links to listen plus an index with full list of topics and interviews in each show, click here, or click the "read more" link and scroll down for audio links below the index. (Audio files may take a few moments to load.)

Highlights included a special report with interviews from Sharp Grossmont Healthcare physicians on COVID-19, interviews with several local authors and with El Cajon Councilman Gary Kendrick, and coverage of top issues from local politics to wildfires as well as features such as the top festivals and events across our region.

The East County Magazine Show airs Mondays and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. Our shows rerun on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. (Note: Due to COVID-19 quarantines, some show dates aired reruns. Original shows are listed below.) Shows also include station IDs and public service announcements.

April 5, 2021

Interviews with healthcare heroes (special report) : Dr. Raed Al Naser, pulmonary critical physician, and other medical professionals from Sharp Grossmont Hospital reflect on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, how it impacted their lives, and what patients should know.

April 16, 2021

Intro

Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused due to blood clots

PNS: Asian hate crimes bill, Biden to end Afghanistan war

CNS: Covid hearing loss

Akilah Weber wins Assembly race in special election

People Power: life saved at Pine Valley bridge

Lemon Grove seeks to limit speaking times for members

Padres’ pitcher Musgrove of Alpine honored

SDSU to hold live graduation and fall classes

Crimebeat: Vehicle rammings across East County

Gun violence: Biden actions

Supervisors reject business fee hike

Rabbits for adoption by SD Humane Society

East County Leadership Council essay contest

CNS: Community college enrollment drops in students of color

Drug takeback day

Oasis Camel Dairy’s camel camp (Ramona)

Lynds meteor shower to be visible locally

Bookshelf: rerun interview with Diana Lindsey, author of Coast to Cactus (hiking guide for our region)

Water saving tips

April 23, 2021

Intro

Local reactions to Chavin conviction in George Floyd murder

Mt Helix residents oppose placement of sexually violent predators

PNS: Biden climate summit announced, DC statehood proposed

Reforms proposed for CA recall election process

La Mesa declares Juneteenth as target for vaccine equity

Ranchita market burns down

COVID pandemic comparisons

Destination East County: Borrego springs events

SDSU live graduations

People Power: live saved on Pine Valley bridge

Sounds of History: Helen Stoddard, La Mesa suffragist (for Women’s History Month)

Campo Stone Store

Ready, Set, Grow: gardening mistakes

Grilling safety tips

April 30, 2021

Intro

Walk-in vaccines

Green Scene: Sup. Anderson’s Earth Day message

Capitol Report: Biden speech highlights on jobs and taxes

Rep. Issa shares infrastructure projects in El Cajon

People Power: Hoops for homeless kids in El Cajon

People’s forum for justice on May 4: redistricting and COVID on agenda

Jail visits resume

Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine has new rescued big cats

Governor to end fracking

Crimebeat: Three shootings

Destination East County: Borrego Springs activities

On the Road; Julian Fiddle Competition (rerun)

Ranchita Market fire

May 7, 2021

Tribal Beat: Tribal land measure passed by County Supervisors

Santee gets a TV station

Rolling to Remember: Motorcycle ride for veterans in DC

Mosquito season is here

Gubernatorial candidate Cox brings live bear on campaign trail

Rescue for restaurants hurt by pandemic

Sounds of History: Lemon Grove historical sites

Crimebeat: Pot shop in Spring Valley selling fake candies

CNS: Cutting healthcare costs in CA

Southern Fire

2021 talks; hurricane aid, extremists in military, Afghan withdrawal

Walk-in vaccines; evening vaccines

Lions Tigers and Bears new rescues:

Bookshelf (rerun): Interview with Mike Sirota, author of Freedom’s Hand

May 14, 2021

COVID vaccines approved for teens

Drought declared in CA

Predator notifications

Capitol Report; Refugee caps lifted

La Mesa vaccine equity

Green Scene: Jacumba solar meeting

Lemon Grove planning commission vacancy

Restaurant relief

Big rig fire on I-8 east of Alpine

Supervisors meet in person

Bookshelf interview: Caitlin Rother, San Diego author of Death on Ocean Blvd.

May 24, 2021

Intro

Low vaccine rates in rural areas

June 15 CA reopening

San Diego to lift mask mandates June 15

Unvaccinated? Here’s where you can’t go

Predator Badger blocked by judge from Mt Helix placement

Rattlesnake vaccines for dogs

Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine rescues Tiger King animals

Santee pursues community center and community choice energy

SDG&E to host wildfire safety fairs

PNS: Israel-Palestine cease fire

On the Road: Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College

CNS: Plastic pollution

Naloxene available for public to treat opiate overdoses

Landlords file lawsuit over eviction motarorium

Ready, Set Grow: Trees to love

May 31, 2021

Intro

PNS: Memorial Day, Veterans hungry, infrastructure bill, summer travelers hit road

Vax for the win: CA offers rewards

Police misconduct bill

Overdose treatments

Counting Sheep: Volunteers needed in Anza Borrego

Destination East County: top festivals and events

Summer safety tips

Cal Fresh budget

Movies in the Park: outdoor entertainment across East County

CNS: Nurseries asked not to buy plants sprayed with toxins to butterflies and bees

SDG&E wildfire safety fairs to be drive-through

PNS: Veterans’ needs, Texas voting bill

On the Road: Water Conservation Garden

Sounds of History (rerun): Gary McClintock, vaqueros

Rattlesnake vaccines for dogs

Memorial Day music: Air Force hymns, Singing Sargents

June 7, 2021

Akilah Weber introduces bill to create pandemic task force in CA

La Mesa riot anniversary remembered

Highway shutdowns in El Cajon due to bridge repairs

Advanced Water Purification project for East County gets loans

La Mesa City Council vacancy

5G bill draws protests

Toxic algal bloom warning

Restaurants’ to-go alcohol sales can continue

Calif. is an age-friendly state

Biden Memorial Day at Arlington – excerpts of speech

2020 Talk: Filibuster, gun violence, Harris going to Central America

Counting sheep in Anza Borrego

Overdose treatments

Destination East County; top festivals and events

CNS: Saving butterflies and bees

June 14, 2021

Intro

San Diego County moves into yellow tier for COVID improvements

CA reopening June 15

Heat warning

2021 Talks: G7 Summit, voting rights, vaccines for poor countries, migration

Community Champion Awards – nominees sought by East County Magazine

Hit and run in Casa de Oro

Benzos drug crisis

AIDS epidemic – 40th anniversary

Sonic boom caused by Marines

CA committee on reparations for slavery to meet

Warner Springs marijuana bust

CNS: Election officials threatened

Freeway closures in El Cajon

Toxic algal bloom warning

On the Road: Desert View Tower, Jacumba

Movies in the Park

June 21, 2021

Intro

Capitol Report: Sara Jacobs’ assigned to House Economic Disparity & Fairness Committee

Warning: don’t fly drones near wildfires

Criminal fees waived by Supervisors

Green Scene: Parks shade

Santee Lakes gets a new deck

Immigrant graduates at 60

I-Que BBQ: new La Mesa restaurant opens after challenges

Saddles in Service

Bookshelf: Interview with Kathryn Howard, author of book on Father Joe Carroll

July 2, 2021

Intro

Destination East County: 4th of July fireworks locally

Campo road closures

Fentanyl deaths up across county

Tribal Beat: Indian boarding school deaths

Santee raises budget

Bighorn sheep counter dies in Borrego

Crimebeat: Reward offered in murder case of Spring Valley dispensary guard

Newsmaker interview: Patrick Hord, La Jolla fireworks controversy over impacts on seals, wildlife

July 4 special: “interviews” with Founding Fathers and Mothers

July 9, 2021

Intro

Unvaccinated at highest risk

County budget

Drought declaration expands, residents asked to cut water use

Green Scene: Mountain lion saved at Ramona facility released to wild

Tyson chicken recall

La Mesa to hold special election to fill vacancy on city council

Newsmaker interview: Gary Kendrick on El Cajon issues

Bookshelf interview: Stephen McGinty, author of the Dive, world’s deepest submarine rescue included locals from San Diego and East County

July 19, 2021

Intro

Descanso lightning storm

Fires in Santa Ysabel, Alpine, and Dulzura

Pro-Israel rally set in EL Cajon July 25

Crimebeat: arrest for murder of Spring Valley dispensary guard

Poll workers needed for recall election

Migrant body found in Dulzura

Green Scene: Julian hiking challenge

Mass fentanyl deaths at Otay jail

Noise advisory for Descanso and Alpine due to military training

2021 talks: LA masks, DACA overturned and more

PNS: Border wall hurts wildlife, fires scorch CA and West, Biden childcare credits

CNS: CA budget bills include relief for families and anti-poverty funds

Tyson chicken recall

July 24, 2021

Special report: Capitol hearing -- officers testify on Jan. 6 insurrection

Long COVID is a disability

San Diego asks you to wear masks inside

Sunscreens recalled

Sheriff Gore won’t run again

8 candidates pull papers to run for La Mesa City Council

CNS: Plastic waste recycling initiative

CNS: Budget, juvenile justice disparity

Green Scene: Julian Hiking Challenge

August 9, 2021

Intro

Briana Gomez obituary and final story (ECM reporter killed in car crash)

County park closures in Borrego, Lakeside due to high heat

Bridge over Mission Trails Regional Park river trial to be built after drowning

Capitol Report: Eviction moratorium, Issa v. Jacobs

CNS: Medi-Cal waivers

Tribal Beat: Campo Wind lawsuit dismissed

Arts & Music: Mayor Wells heads concert in El Cajon to benefit homeless

La Mesa’s new police chief, Ray Sweeney, holds a townhall

Brazilian migrant surge

Pearl Harbor survivor from San Diego dies

August 23, 2021

Capitol Report: Afghan withdrawal

Ivermectin health warning

Water alert from MWD for region

Grossmont High student killed in high speed crash

Green Scene: power plant protest in El Cajon

CNS: Migratory bird bill

Vacancy on county’s Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board

CNS: CA Census data

Valley Fire cost reimbursement

Destination East County: top festivals and events

PNS: Yonder Report on rural issues: SNAP cuts, fires, COVID and more

CNS: Parent and youth hotline in CA

Bookshelf: (rerun): Interview with La Mesa mystery author Ken Kuhlken

Campo Old Stone Store

National Dog Day

Grilling safety tips

August 30, 2021

Afghan refugees arrive in San Diego: how you can help

Masking indoors advised

Nursing shortage

Cajon Valley students from El Cajon trapped in Afghanistan with families

Hantavirus at Mt. Laguna

CNS: Ground zero for climate change

Renters and landlords’ assistance

Crimebeat: Wakefield predator proposed placement in Borrego cancelled

Carjacker arrested

Earthquake app

PNS: Drone strikes, ISISK, fallen soldiers return, voting rights rally

Bookshelf interview: Reina Menasche, El Cajon author of Spirit of Shy Moon Lake

Destination East County: festivals and events

CNS: Student loan reforms