OUR RADIO SHOWS FROM APRIL-AUGUST 2021 ARE NOW ONLINE

Our radio shows from April through August 2021 are now online. For links to listen plus an index with full list of topics and interviews in each show, click here, or click the "read more" link and scroll down for audio links below the index. (Audio files may take a few moments to load.)
Highlights included a special report with interviews from Sharp Grossmont Healthcare physicians on COVID-19, interviews with several local authors and with El Cajon Councilman Gary Kendrick, and coverage of top issues from local politics to wildfires as well as features such as the top festivals and events across our region.
The East County Magazine Show airs Mondays and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. Our shows rerun on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. (Note: Due to COVID-19 quarantines, some show dates aired reruns. Original shows are listed below.) Shows also include station IDs and public service announcements.
April 5, 2021
Interviews with healthcare heroes (special report) : Dr. Raed Al Naser, pulmonary critical physician, and other medical professionals from Sharp Grossmont Hospital reflect on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, how it impacted their lives, and what patients should know.
April 16, 2021
Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused due to blood clots
PNS: Asian hate crimes bill, Biden to end Afghanistan war
CNS: Covid hearing loss
Akilah Weber wins Assembly race in special election
People Power: life saved at Pine Valley bridge
Lemon Grove seeks to limit speaking times for members
Padres’ pitcher Musgrove of Alpine honored
SDSU to hold live graduation and fall classes
Crimebeat: Vehicle rammings across East County
Gun violence: Biden actions
Supervisors reject business fee hike
Rabbits for adoption by SD Humane Society
East County Leadership Council essay contest
CNS: Community college enrollment drops in students of color
Drug takeback day
Oasis Camel Dairy’s camel camp (Ramona)
Lynds meteor shower to be visible locally
Bookshelf: rerun interview with Diana Lindsey, author of Coast to Cactus (hiking guide for our region)
Water saving tips
April 23, 2021
Local reactions to Chavin conviction in George Floyd murder
Mt Helix residents oppose placement of sexually violent predators
PNS: Biden climate summit announced, DC statehood proposed
Reforms proposed for CA recall election process
La Mesa declares Juneteenth as target for vaccine equity
Ranchita market burns down
COVID pandemic comparisons
Destination East County: Borrego springs events
SDSU live graduations
People Power: live saved on Pine Valley bridge
Sounds of History: Helen Stoddard, La Mesa suffragist (for Women’s History Month)
Campo Stone Store
Ready, Set, Grow: gardening mistakes
Grilling safety tips
April 30, 2021
Walk-in vaccines
Green Scene: Sup. Anderson’s Earth Day message
Capitol Report: Biden speech highlights on jobs and taxes
Rep. Issa shares infrastructure projects in El Cajon
People Power: Hoops for homeless kids in El Cajon
People’s forum for justice on May 4: redistricting and COVID on agenda
Jail visits resume
Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine has new rescued big cats
Governor to end fracking
Crimebeat: Three shootings
Destination East County: Borrego Springs activities
On the Road; Julian Fiddle Competition (rerun)
Ranchita Market fire
May 7, 2021
Tribal Beat: Tribal land measure passed by County Supervisors
Santee gets a TV station
Rolling to Remember: Motorcycle ride for veterans in DC
Mosquito season is here
Gubernatorial candidate Cox brings live bear on campaign trail
Rescue for restaurants hurt by pandemic
Sounds of History: Lemon Grove historical sites
Crimebeat: Pot shop in Spring Valley selling fake candies
CNS: Cutting healthcare costs in CA
Southern Fire
2021 talks; hurricane aid, extremists in military, Afghan withdrawal
Walk-in vaccines; evening vaccines
Lions Tigers and Bears new rescues:
Bookshelf (rerun): Interview with Mike Sirota, author of Freedom’s Hand
May 14, 2021
COVID vaccines approved for teens
Drought declared in CA
Predator notifications
Capitol Report; Refugee caps lifted
La Mesa vaccine equity
Green Scene: Jacumba solar meeting
Lemon Grove planning commission vacancy
Restaurant relief
Big rig fire on I-8 east of Alpine
Supervisors meet in person
Bookshelf interview: Caitlin Rother, San Diego author of Death on Ocean Blvd.
May 24, 2021
Low vaccine rates in rural areas
June 15 CA reopening
San Diego to lift mask mandates June 15
Unvaccinated? Here’s where you can’t go
Predator Badger blocked by judge from Mt Helix placement
Rattlesnake vaccines for dogs
Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine rescues Tiger King animals
Santee pursues community center and community choice energy
SDG&E to host wildfire safety fairs
PNS: Israel-Palestine cease fire
On the Road: Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College
CNS: Plastic pollution
Naloxene available for public to treat opiate overdoses
Landlords file lawsuit over eviction motarorium
Ready, Set Grow: Trees to love
May 31, 2021
PNS: Memorial Day, Veterans hungry, infrastructure bill, summer travelers hit road
Vax for the win: CA offers rewards
Police misconduct bill
Overdose treatments
Counting Sheep: Volunteers needed in Anza Borrego
Destination East County: top festivals and events
Summer safety tips
Cal Fresh budget
Movies in the Park: outdoor entertainment across East County
CNS: Nurseries asked not to buy plants sprayed with toxins to butterflies and bees
SDG&E wildfire safety fairs to be drive-through
PNS: Veterans’ needs, Texas voting bill
On the Road: Water Conservation Garden
Sounds of History (rerun): Gary McClintock, vaqueros
Rattlesnake vaccines for dogs
Memorial Day music: Air Force hymns, Singing Sargents
June 7, 2021
Akilah Weber introduces bill to create pandemic task force in CA
La Mesa riot anniversary remembered
Highway shutdowns in El Cajon due to bridge repairs
Advanced Water Purification project for East County gets loans
La Mesa City Council vacancy
5G bill draws protests
Toxic algal bloom warning
Restaurants’ to-go alcohol sales can continue
Calif. is an age-friendly state
Biden Memorial Day at Arlington – excerpts of speech
2020 Talk: Filibuster, gun violence, Harris going to Central America
Counting sheep in Anza Borrego
Overdose treatments
Destination East County; top festivals and events
CNS: Saving butterflies and bees
June 14, 2021
San Diego County moves into yellow tier for COVID improvements
CA reopening June 15
Heat warning
2021 Talks: G7 Summit, voting rights, vaccines for poor countries, migration
Community Champion Awards – nominees sought by East County Magazine
Hit and run in Casa de Oro
Benzos drug crisis
AIDS epidemic – 40th anniversary
Sonic boom caused by Marines
CA committee on reparations for slavery to meet
Warner Springs marijuana bust
CNS: Election officials threatened
Freeway closures in El Cajon
Toxic algal bloom warning
On the Road: Desert View Tower, Jacumba
Movies in the Park
June 21, 2021
Capitol Report: Sara Jacobs’ assigned to House Economic Disparity & Fairness Committee
Warning: don’t fly drones near wildfires
Criminal fees waived by Supervisors
Green Scene: Parks shade
Santee Lakes gets a new deck
Immigrant graduates at 60
I-Que BBQ: new La Mesa restaurant opens after challenges
Saddles in Service
Bookshelf: Interview with Kathryn Howard, author of book on Father Joe Carroll
July 2, 2021
Destination East County: 4th of July fireworks locally
Campo road closures
Fentanyl deaths up across county
Tribal Beat: Indian boarding school deaths
Santee raises budget
Bighorn sheep counter dies in Borrego
Crimebeat: Reward offered in murder case of Spring Valley dispensary guard
Newsmaker interview: Patrick Hord, La Jolla fireworks controversy over impacts on seals, wildlife
July 4 special: “interviews” with Founding Fathers and Mothers
July 9, 2021
Unvaccinated at highest risk
County budget
Drought declaration expands, residents asked to cut water use
Green Scene: Mountain lion saved at Ramona facility released to wild
Tyson chicken recall
La Mesa to hold special election to fill vacancy on city council
Newsmaker interview: Gary Kendrick on El Cajon issues
Bookshelf interview: Stephen McGinty, author of the Dive, world’s deepest submarine rescue included locals from San Diego and East County
July 19, 2021
Descanso lightning storm
Fires in Santa Ysabel, Alpine, and Dulzura
Pro-Israel rally set in EL Cajon July 25
Crimebeat: arrest for murder of Spring Valley dispensary guard
Poll workers needed for recall election
Migrant body found in Dulzura
Green Scene: Julian hiking challenge
Mass fentanyl deaths at Otay jail
Noise advisory for Descanso and Alpine due to military training
2021 talks: LA masks, DACA overturned and more
PNS: Border wall hurts wildlife, fires scorch CA and West, Biden childcare credits
CNS: CA budget bills include relief for families and anti-poverty funds
Tyson chicken recall
July 24, 2021
Special report: Capitol hearing -- officers testify on Jan. 6 insurrection
Long COVID is a disability
San Diego asks you to wear masks inside
Sunscreens recalled
Sheriff Gore won’t run again
8 candidates pull papers to run for La Mesa City Council
CNS: Plastic waste recycling initiative
CNS: Budget, juvenile justice disparity
Green Scene: Julian Hiking Challenge
August 9, 2021
Briana Gomez obituary and final story (ECM reporter killed in car crash)
County park closures in Borrego, Lakeside due to high heat
Bridge over Mission Trails Regional Park river trial to be built after drowning
Capitol Report: Eviction moratorium, Issa v. Jacobs
CNS: Medi-Cal waivers
Tribal Beat: Campo Wind lawsuit dismissed
Arts & Music: Mayor Wells heads concert in El Cajon to benefit homeless
La Mesa’s new police chief, Ray Sweeney, holds a townhall
Brazilian migrant surge
Pearl Harbor survivor from San Diego dies
August 23, 2021
Capitol Report: Afghan withdrawal
Ivermectin health warning
Water alert from MWD for region
Grossmont High student killed in high speed crash
Green Scene: power plant protest in El Cajon
CNS: Migratory bird bill
Vacancy on county’s Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board
CNS: CA Census data
Valley Fire cost reimbursement
Destination East County: top festivals and events
PNS: Yonder Report on rural issues: SNAP cuts, fires, COVID and more
CNS: Parent and youth hotline in CA
Bookshelf: (rerun): Interview with La Mesa mystery author Ken Kuhlken
Campo Old Stone Store
National Dog Day
Grilling safety tips
August 30, 2021
Afghan refugees arrive in San Diego: how you can help
Masking indoors advised
Nursing shortage
Cajon Valley students from El Cajon trapped in Afghanistan with families
Hantavirus at Mt. Laguna
CNS: Ground zero for climate change
Renters and landlords’ assistance
Crimebeat: Wakefield predator proposed placement in Borrego cancelled
Carjacker arrested
Earthquake app
PNS: Drone strikes, ISISK, fallen soldiers return, voting rights rally
Bookshelf interview: Reina Menasche, El Cajon author of Spirit of Shy Moon Lake
Destination East County: festivals and events
CNS: Student loan reforms
