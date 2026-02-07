Over 20 guns, military armored vests, stolen vehicles, drugs and fraud lab recovered during high-risk search in Spring Valley

East County News Service

February 7, 2026 (Spring Valley) - Sheriff's Deputies have arrested Bruce Brian Ron, 34, on drug, weapon and fraud charges after serving a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 10300 block of Del Rio Road in Spring Valley yesterday at 6 a.m.

The Sheriff's SWAT team, Narcotics Task Force and Financial Crime Unit assisted deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station with the execution of the search warrant. Due to the high-risk nature of the operation, Urk, the Sheriff's quadruped robot, was used to make sure the area was safe before deputies entered the property.

More than 20 firearms and parts were seized along with military armored vests and large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamines, according to Sergeant Gerardo Mateus.

.Deputies also recovered two stolen motorcycles, a Home Depot rental truck and a Toy Hauler trailer, which had still not been reported as stolen.

A small fraud lab was also discovered and used to falsely create license plates and other items.

Bruce Brian Ron, 34, was arrested on criminal charges related to the illegal narcotics and firearms possession, as well as multiple fraud charges. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing as other leads continue to develop. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station at (619) 660-7090.