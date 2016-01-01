Padres’ World Series dream ends in Chicago

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after beating the Padres 3-1 to clinch a spot in the NLDS. Photo courtesy Official Wrigley Field Instagram

East County News Service

Oct. 3, 2025 (Chicago) -- The San Diego Padres’ 2025 season, a 90-win campaign filled with promise and frustration, came to an abrupt halt on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

The Padres lost 3-1 to the host Chicago Cubs in the third game of the National League Wild Card Series, eliminating the Friars from the playoffs.

MLB.com quoted Padres All-Star Manny Machado after the game: “It just sucks. We want to be holding up the trophy … we fell short.”

The elimination mirrored San Diego’s recurring struggle this season: Offense going cold when it mattered most.

The first two games of the series set the tone. The Padres dropped Game 1, 3-1, then answered in Game 2 with a 3-0 win fueled by a Machado two-run homer and steady pitching.

In Thursday's deciding tilt, the Cubs struck early. In the bottom of the second, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in designated hitter Kyle Tucker with an RBI single.

Later that inning, with the bases loaded, Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish was pulled after giving up a walk to shortstop Dansby Swanson that made it 2–0. Darvish’s day ended just over one inning in, charged with two runs.

From there, the Padres’ bullpen battled the Cubs' 'pen. Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada was tasked with the bases-loaded situation and allowed one run; the Cubs bullpen deployed six pitchers in total to preserve the lead.

Machado, the Padres' third baseman, acknowledged the crew’s effort telling MLB.com: “They did a tremendous job, and we fell short offensively.” San Diego right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. added that it was a “missed opportunity” to back up the pitching.

San Diego’s offense was largely stymied for seven innings, and the Cubs were quiet until first baseman Michael Busch launched a solo home run off Robert Suarez, pushing the lead to 3–0.

But San Diego refused to go quietly.

In the top of the ninth, rookie Jackson Merrill hit a solo homer to ignite hope. Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts followed with a full count, then was called out on strikes on a pitch many believed was low.

Cubs reliever Brad Keller then hit two batters, putting runners at first and second. Padres hitters tried to rally but second baseman Jake Cronenworth grounded out and catcher Freddy Fermin’s fly ball to center ended the season.

“It hurts. … It’s not fun,” told MLB.com. “We gave ourselves a chance.”

The Padres finished the regular season at 90-72. Meanwhile, the Cubs will move on against NL Central rival Milwaukee in the NL Division Series.