By Karen Pearlman

May 12, 2025 (Denver) – Following a wild 21-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on May 10 at Coors Field, the San Diego Padres moved briefly back into first place in the National League West, breaking a baseball record that has stood for more than a century.

But the Friars closed their nine-game road trip with a 9-3 loss to Major League Baseball’s losingest team, the Rockies (7-33) on Sunday.



Sunday’s loss

Padres starter Nick Pivetta struggled, allowing six runs over four innings in the Mother’s Day afternoon game Sunday. The Rockies' Hunter Goodman led the offensive charge, going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, home run and five RBI. Germán Márquez held the Padres to one run over seven innings.

The loss landed the Friars (25-14) back into second place in the National League West Division as they head home for a short six-game homestand with games against the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners this week.

Tight field in the National League West

The Padres boast a +48 run differential and have won seven of their last 10 games.

The Padres’ May road trip included two losses to the New York Yankees, with San Diego going 6-3 over a span of 11 days. During the time away, the team welcomed back Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, Brandon Lockridge and Sean Reynolds back from the injured list.

While the team was on top in the division for a brief moment in time, the Los Angeles Dodgers now head into the second week of May with an MLB-leading 27-14 record. The San Francisco Giants are also staying close in third place at 24-17.

Saturday’s trouncing

In Saturday’s game, the Padres etched their names in the record books with the historic 21-0 shutout. The dominating performance marked the first time a team had scored 20 or more runs while getting a nine-inning shutout from its starting pitcher since 1889.

In just his second MLB start, Padres pitcher Stephen Kolek threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just five hits and no runs. Meanwhile, the Padres’ offense exploded with 24 hits, including four by Merrill, who missed 24 games after injuring his right hamstring in early April. The Padres hit five home runs -- from Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Jason Heyward, Gavin Sheets and Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Padres’ 21 runs were the second-most in franchise history, surpassed only by a 24-8 win over the Washington Nationals on July 16, 2021.

Notably, after Sunday’s game, MLB.com reported that the Rockies fired their manager Bud Black and bench coach Mike Redmond. Black, the Padres manager from 2007-15 and who was named the NL Manager of the Year in 2010, is a San Diego State alum. The Rockies have been outscored by 134 runs this season.

Next match-ups

The Padres will host the Los Angeles Angels next on Monday, May 12, Tuesday, May 13 and Wednesday, May 14. The Mariners come to town for a three-game series May 16-18.





