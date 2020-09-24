PADRES HOST POSTSEASON DRIVE-IN EVENTS

Source: mlb.com

September 24, 2020 (San Diego) - The Padres will host several drive-in events at Petco Park leading up to the Padres' playoff games.

Packages include:

Choice of dinner pack from Buona Forchetta, Seaside Market or Din Tai Fung depending on the game.

Gift Bag with Reusable Bag, Padres Blanket, four (4) Padres hats, four (4) Padres Rally Towels

A double parking spot for one car + distancing

Non-alcoholic drinks, nachos, hot dogs, Cravory Cookies and merchandise available for purchase on site through mobile ordering

The Padres will once again transform the Lexus Lot into a drive-in style theater creating the ultimate tailgating experience for the playoffs. Padres postseason games will be shown on three separate large LED video screens. As part of their drive-in space, fans will also be treated to a taste of Petco Park with each space also including meals from a Petco Park concessions partner. For the Wild Card round, fans will have the option of selecting between dinner packs from Buona Forchetta, Seaside Market or Din Tai Fung depending on the game. Standard ballpark food and Padres merchandise will also be available through mobile ordering on the MLB Ballpark app. To allow for proper social distancing, guests will be asked to remain in their vehicles with their household unless exiting to use the restroom or to visit the retail space located on-site. Guests exiting their vehicles will be required to wear a mask. Those who purchase a ticket will receive further information by email on how to enjoy and enhance the experience, including the designated FM radio station.

The drive-in experience is located in the Lexus Premier Lot. The entrance to the drive-in will be at the Tailgate Lot. Please proceed to 14th Street and turn West onto K Street and pull into the Tailgate Lot for ticket checking and snack bag distribution, from there you will be directed into the Lexus Premier Lot for the game. Or use GPS Address: 1301 K Street, San Diego, CA 92101.

The lot will open one hour prior to each showing or event. Ushers will direct cars from the Tailgate Lot to the Lexus Lot into a designated parking spot. RVs and campers are not permitted. At the conclusion of the game, all cars must immediately leave the lot.

For the safety of staff and guests, the Padres ask that you remain in your vehicle throughout the entirety of the game. Surfaces will be cleaned on an ongoing basis and our staff will be wearing masks. Staff will safely place the bag in your trunk as to encourage a contactless experience.

You will also have the opportunity to place a mobile order onsite at the event for non-alcoholic drinks, nachos, hot dogs, Cravory Cookies and merchandise through the MLB Ballpark app or by scanning the QR code on the menu provided in your gift bag.

The box office will not be open during the event. If you have questions day of, contact 619.795.5025. Tickets will not be sold onsite and must be purchased online in advance. Subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis. There will not be access to the ballpark and Compadres Fan Rewards items will not be available for pickup. For your safety, there will be security onsite throughout the event.

For more information, visit https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/drive-in?fbclid=IwAR0t2xOgdK_OZsbVOAn....