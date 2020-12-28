PADRES LAND BLAKE SNELL AND YU DARVISH

East County News Service

Photo: Blake Snell

December 28, 2020 (San Diego) - In probably one of the biggest offseason moves the Padres have ever made, the Friars signed top starting pitchers Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays and Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs, ESPN reports.

Snell is 28 and 2018's American League Cy Young award winner and a first-round draft pick in 2011. He is 42-30 with a 3.24 ERA in five major league seasons with 648 strikeouts in 556 innings over 108 starts.

In return for Snell, the Rays receive top pitching prospect Luis Patiño, catchers Francisco Mejia and Blake Hunt and pitching prospect Cole Wilcox.

Darvish (photo, right), 34, finished 2020 with a 2.01 ERA, becoming the Cy Young runner-up to Trevor Bauer.

In return for Darvish, the Cubs will get pitcher Zach Davies and outfielding prospects Owen Caissie and Israel Mena and shortstop prospects Reggie Preciado and Yeison Santana. The Padres will also get catcher Victor Caratini.