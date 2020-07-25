PADRES WIN HOME OPENER

East County News Service

Photo: Eric Hosmer via @padres on Twitter

July 25, 2020 (San Diego) - In the first game of the shortened season due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Padres defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 in an empty Petco Park.

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner and Padres starter Chris Paddack held a pitchers' duel through five innings. Until the sixth.

Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled, Tommy Pham and Jurickson Profar walked and loaded the bases for Eric Hosmer, who drove a double that was almost a grand slam to right center to give the Padres a 3-0 lead.

In the seventh, Hosmer doubled again and scored more runs to give the Padres a 7-1 lead. Hosmer finished the night going 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and six RBIs. Tatis Jr. also finished 1 for 4 and scoring two runs.

The Padres also won tonight's game 5-1. They'll finish the series against Arizona tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.