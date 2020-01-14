PAIR WANTED FOR ROBBING CITI BANK IN EL CAJON

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

January 14, 2020 (El Cajon) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seeks public help to locate two men responsible for robbing the Citi Bank at 402 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon on December 27th at 1:20 p.m.

According to special agent Davene Butler, one of the men approached a teller and made a verbal demand for money. He was described as white, in his late 40s to 50s, approximately 5'9” tall, slender build, with dark (possibly dyed) hair and a dark handlebar mustache. This robber was wearing reading glasses, a camouflaged colored baseball cap, a long sleeve blue shirt with a short sleeve red shirt over top, and boots.

The second robber stayed in the lobby of the bank. Witnesses described the second man as a Caucasian male, in his late 30s, approximately 5'10"tall, with a slender build and was wearing a navy blue baseball cap with a San Diego Chargers logo, a dark colored zip-up jacket, jeans, and sunglasses.

After receiving a sum of money, the man in the red shirt walked to the lobby where the second man stood. The men departed the bank together on foot.

If you have information regarding these suspects, please contact: